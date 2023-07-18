Mangalavaaram teaser: RX 100 director promises thrilling suspense in rural drama

After the success of Telugu film RX 100, director Ajay Bhupathi is back with his next. The teaser of his upcoming pan-India film Mangalavaaram (titled Mangalavaar in Hindi) was released by the makers. (Also read: RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star but SS Rajamouli may not direct, says Vijayendra Prasad) Stills from the teaser of Mangalavaaram.

Mangalavaaram teaser

The teaser for Mangalavaaram shows a stunning world of sounds and images, as many residents of an unknown village try to decipher the meaning of a certain sound and person they see. The identity of the person is not revealed in the teaser – we only see a small boy walk out of a dark alley. Then a man is seen walking with fire all around him.

Many close-up shots of people with shocked expressions are seen as they seem afraid of what is coming. When someone asks what did he see, a person tells him to keep quiet and pay attention, as many around him look upwards to find something unique. A sense of impending doom hangs in the air.

The teaser of Mangalvaaram also shows a peak of a man who uses an idol face mask, and hides from other people. Actor Payal Rajput, who was the female lead in RX 100, also appears as she gets scared by a flashback of a person hiding behind a mask. The teaser is punctuated with a thrilling background score by Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame.

Payal Rajput talks about the film

Earlier talking about Mangalvaaram, Payal Rajput had said to South First, "When he (Ajay) wanted to meet me, it was already a ‘yes’ to the project in my heart. When he started narrating the story, I had goosebumps... We shot for three-four months in Ravulapalem. The acting was difficult this time, far more difficult than RX100. When I heard the story, I was clear in my mind that I am going to give it all.”

Mangalavaaram is being produced by A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works. The suspense thriller, which is set in the 1990s, also stars Nanditha Swetha, Divya Pillai, Azmal, Ravindra Vijay, Krishna Chaitanya, Ajay Gosh, and Shravan Reddy among others. It is billed as a pan-Indian film that will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON