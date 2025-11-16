Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is ‘awestruck’ by Varanasi trailer, Namrata Shirodkar says it will make whole nation proud

Mahesh Babu fans erupted in excitement as he unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film, Varanasi. The actor was present with cast members Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran at the Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara, were also there. The two of them cheered on as hundreds of fans gathered for Mahesh Babu. (Also read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara jumps in joy, cheers for him at Varanasi event; fans call them ‘best father-daughter duo’) Mahesh Babu will star as Rudhra in Varanasi.

What Namrata and Sitara said about Varanasi

Namrata shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram account on Sunday and wrote in the caption, "#Varanasi to the world ♥️♥️♥️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

What this team is crafting will make the whole nation proud. 😍😍😍"

Sitara also shared the trailer, and summed up her emotions in the caption. “Awestruck 😍😍,” she said.

A video from the event surfaced online showing Sitara jumping with joy after Mahesh’s look was unveiled and he returned to his seat. Another clip showed the anchor chanting “Jai Babu,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. Sitara was seen raising her hand, cheering and chanting “Jai Babu” while sitting beside her father.

About Varanasi

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini. At the event, Rajamouli said, “Since my childhood, I’ve spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me, and how making them is my dream project. I never imagined I would get to shoot an important episode from the Ramayana this early. While writing every scene and every dialogue, I felt like I was floating. On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I had goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper and then removed it so that no one would see it.” The film is set to release in 2027.