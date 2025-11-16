Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara jumps in joy, cheers for him at Varanasi event; fans call them ‘best father-daughter duo’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s look as Rudhra from his and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi was unveiled at a grand event on November 15 in Hyderabad. Fans flocked in large numbers to watch the teaser, erupting in cheers when the actor’s look was revealed. However, it was Mahesh’s daughter Sitara’s reaction that truly stole the show. Mahesh Babu can't stop smiling as daughter Sitara cheers for her.

Sitara cheers for dad Mahesh Babu

A video from the event surfaced online showing Sitara jumping with joy after Mahesh’s look was unveiled and he returned to his seat. Another clip showed the anchor chanting “Jai Babu,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. Sitara was seen raising her hand, cheering and chanting “Jai Babu” while sitting beside her father. The moment was all things adorable, and Mahesh couldn’t stop smiling at his daughter’s enthusiasm.

Fans also showered love on the sweet bond between the father and daughter. One comment read, “This is so cute.” Another said, “Best father–daughter duo.” A fan wrote, “King and princess together,” while another added, “She looks so happy and excited. Sweet.”

Namrata Shirodkar also joined Sitara and Mahesh Babu for the grand evening. The event was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, MM Keeravani and others, and featured a special performance by Shruti Haasan, who lit up the stage with her voice.

About Varanasi

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini. The teaser has created major buzz and hints at a connection to the Ramayana. Rajamouli even confirmed at the event that Mahesh Babu will also be seen as Lord Rama in the film. After watching the teaser, many fans believe the film involves time travel. The teaser and first-look posters have also earned praise from filmmakers like Karan Johar and Prashanth Neel. Varanasi is scheduled to release in cinemas on Sankranti 2027.