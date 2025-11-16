Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas at Varanasi event for the cutest reason. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to deliver couple goals, whether they’re attending events together or far apart. Recently, Priyanka posted playful clips showing Nick helping her undo her elaborate hairstyles after red-carpet appearances. On 15 November, she surprised fans by sharing yet another video from the same series, except this time, Nick wasn’t the one untying her hair. Priyanka Chopra was in Hyderabad to introduce SS Rajamouli's Varanasi where she missed husband Nick Jonas.(Instagram/preciouspriyanka_)

Priyanka misses Nick for this reason

For those unaware, Priyanka is currently promoting Varanasi, SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film (previously titled Globetrotter), starring Mahesh Babu in the lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The cast and crew, including Rajamouli, attended a special event in Hyderabad on November 15.

After the event, Priyanka filmed herself taking off her hairstyle with the help of her hairdresser and posted the clip on her Instagram Stories. Referring to the earlier video where Nick lovingly helped her with her hair, she captioned this one, “Miss you, Nick.”

Draped in a stunning white lehenga-saree, Priyanka looked graceful and regal at the Hyderabad event. Greeting fans with a warm smile and a humble namaste, she said, “The energy tonight is electrifying, and it’s all because of you. You’ve come here in such huge numbers, and we are very grateful. To the media from India and around the world. This is a land where cinema is a celebration.”

She added, “I’m so glad to be back making this movie in my beloved India. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, the best and only way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats,” gesturing toward SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

About Varanasi

The film’s announcement video opens with an asteroid crashing toward Earth, scattering fragments across Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and multiple other locations. The story appears to span centuries, with strong hints of a Ramayana-inspired connection. The clip ends with a dramatic shot of Mahesh Babu, introduced as Rudhra, blood-soaked, holding a trident, and riding a bull against a backdrop of ancient temples. The visuals tease elements of time travel, reinforced by the hashtags #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter.

Varanasi marks Rajamouli’s next film after his global blockbuster RRR, which earned an Oscar for the hit song Naatu Naatu. Mahesh Babu leads the film, with Priyanka Chopra starring as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist Kumbha. Their character looks were unveiled earlier, followed by Mahesh Babu’s reveal on 15 November.