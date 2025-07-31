Rasha Thadani's ramp walk with Ibrahim Ali Khan has Reddit saying ‘so much better than Janhvi, Khushi and Sara’

Raveena Tandon's daughter and actor Rasha Thadani first grabbed attention with her dance number Uyi Amma in her debut film Aazad. Now, the actor—alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan—turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at India Couture Week 2025 and impressed everyone with her ramp walk. Reddit users even believe she’s better on the ramp than Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, or Sara Ali Khan. Rasha Thadani's ramp walk with Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses internet.

Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan turn showstoppers

On Wednesday, JJ Valaya unveiled a couture journey inspired by how the West once imagined the mystique of the East, with a collection that blended historical romance with modern craftsmanship. Ibrahim and Rasha walked as showstoppers for the designer. Rasha wore a brown lehenga with intricate embroidery and styled her dupatta as a cape. Ibrahim donned a black sherwani with Pathani-style bottoms.

The two walked the ramp hand-in-hand, and Rasha stole the show with her walk. A Reddit user shared the video of Ibrahim and Rasha's ramp walk, and others were quick to react. One of the comments read, "So much better than Janvi, Khushi & Sara for sure." Another commented, "lowkey impressed with her walk." Another comment read, "Rasha seems to be ok, at least better than Khushi & Sara. Ibrahim is just too blah, like why is he even there!" Another Reddit user wrote, "Rasha looks and gives vibe of Raveena."

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani's upcoming films

Ibrahim was most recently seen in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Released on Netflix, the film failed to impress audiences and critics. He will next be seen in the sports drama Diler, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film is currently in production.

Rasha, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next film Laikey Laikaa, a romantic drama co-starring Munjya-fame Abhay Verma. Backed by Phantom Studios and directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film is slated for a Summer 2026 theatrical release.