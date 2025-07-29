Sara Ali Khan sparks dating buzz after Gurudwara visit with rumoured beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, currently basking in the success of her latest film Metro... In Dino, is once again making headlines—this time for her personal life. The actor was recently spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi, accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa. A video of the duo leaving together has surfaced online, reigniting speculation about their relationship and sending fans into a frenzy on social media. Sara Ali Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa, fueling relationship speculation after a Gurudwara visit in Delhi.

Sara spotted with Arjun in Delhi

Recently, Sara was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Arjun, reigniting buzz about their alleged relationship. In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, Sara is seen exiting a Gurudwara visit dressed in an elegant white suit. Moments later, Arjun joins her in the car, dressed casually, further fuelling speculation about their bond.

Fans react

Fans quickly flooded social media with heart emojis and comments praising the duo, calling them a "superhit jodi." Another fan said, "What a beautiful pair". However, some expressed concern over Sara's privacy amid growing media attention.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is an actor, musician and mixed martial arts enthusiast. Hailing from a politically influential family, he is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, Vice President of the BJP in Punjab. Arjun has worked as an assistant director on films like Singh Is Bliing and has also featured in the project Band of Maharajas. Known for his fitness-focused lifestyle and interest in music, he maintains an active presence on social media. He has also released several singles including Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute, and collaborated on the fusion track Parda with Tech Panda & Kenzani.

Sara's latest projects

Aside from her personal life, Sara has been supporting her family as well. She was recently seen cheering for her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, whose debut film SarZameen was released on 25 July on JioHotstar. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the OTT film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in pivotal roles.