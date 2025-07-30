Pardesiya song out: Sonu Nigam’s soulful voice elevates Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romance in Param Sundari

After weeks of anticipation, Pardesiya, the much-awaited romantic track from the upcoming film Param Sundari, is finally here, and fans are calling it a “soulful return to classic Bollywood.” Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the song marks the musical return of Sonu Nigam, whose voice once again proves timeless. The romantic drama Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is now set to release on 29 August.

Sonu Nigam brings back thee OG romance

Originally teased in the trailer for Param Sundari, the song’s release was delayed alongside the film’s postponed July 25 premiere. But the moment Pardesiya begins, it’s clear the wait was more than worth it. Drenched in nostalgia, the track evokes the golden era of early 2000s Bollywood with a hauntingly beautiful melody, heartfelt lyrics, and cinematic visuals that echo classics like Suraj Hua Maddham and Saathiya. The music has been composed by Sachin Jigar while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sidharth and Janhvi’s chemistry adds a dreamy layer to the visuals, but it’s Sonu’s emotive vocals that elevate Pardesiya into something truly special. Fans have been quick to praise not just the iconic singer but also the female vocalist, calling the duet “soulful, fresh, and calming.”

Fans react

Online reactions are pouring in, with one fan writing, “Sonu Nigam is like a vaccine for the sh**ty Hindi music epidemic,” while another declared, “2025 is the comeback of classic Bollywood.” Others drew comparisons to timeless hits, saying the song transported them back to the era of AR Rahman's Bombay and Roja songs, especially comparing it to Yeh Haseen Wadiyan.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari is an upcoming Bollywood romantic drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Set against a visually rich backdrop, the film promises a blend of heartfelt emotion, timeless romance, and old-school charm. With soulful music, including the newly released song Pardesiya sung by Sonu Nigam, the film has already captured fans' attention. Delayed from its original 25 July release, Param Sundari is now one of the most anticipated love stories of the year, which is set to release on 29 August.