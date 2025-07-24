Rasha Thadani praises paparazzi for leaving their cameras to help her grandmother: ‘Your kindness made my day’

While many actors often express concerns about paparazzi invading their personal space, Raveena Tandon’s daughter and actor Rasha Thadani had a different story to share. She praised the paparazzi for their thoughtful behaviour towards her grandmother. Rasha Thadani thanks paparazzi for helping her grandmother.

On Wednesday, Rasha took to Instagram to share a selfie with two paparazzi. Alongside the photo, she penned a heartfelt note, revealing how they put down their cameras to help her grandmother.

The note read, “This morning, the paps caught me—but not on camera. They saw my dadi struggling to get out of the car, and instead of filming, they put their cameras down, held her hand, and walked her safely to where she had to go. What goes around, comes around. Kindness lives in the smallest moments. Thank you guys, your kindness made my day.”

Rasha Thadani expressed gratitude towards the paparazzi for their kind behaviour.

Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut

Rasha made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, in the film Azad earlier this year. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the period action drama also starred Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in key roles. Despite a star-studded cast, the film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, earning just ₹8 crore worldwide.

However, Rasha’s dance number Uyi Amma became a breakout moment. Audiences praised her energy, expressions, and precision in dance, drawing comparisons to her mother, Raveena Tandon. Some even called her the “next Katrina Kaif”. The song was composed by Amit Trivedi, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Rasha Thadani’s upcoming film

Rasha will next be seen opposite Munjya-fame actor Abhay Verma in Laikey Laikaa, directed by Saurabh Gupta. Backed by Phantom Studios, the film is set to release in cinemas in the summer of 2026.