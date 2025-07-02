Rasha Thadani refuses to remove mask for paparazzi at Mumbai airport, says she is unwell. Watch

Rasha Thadani keeps her mask on

Rasha Thadani was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Paparazzi approached her and requested that she remove the mask as they clicked her pictures. A video of the same emerged on social media.

Rasha, typically warm and accommodating with photographers, politely declined their requests, explaining that she was currently unwell and preferred to keep her mask on. “Tabiyat bilkul thik nahi hai (I am not feeling well),” Rasha told photographers. Rasha kept things simple, wearing a black jogger suit paired with a red mask.

As the paparazzi wished Rasha a speedy recovery, she thanked them and even posed for a photo while still wearing her mask.

Meanwhile, Rasha recently gave fans a glimpse into her June highlights through a delightful photo dump, featuring cherished moments with close friends, including BFFs Tamannaah Bhatia and Pragya Kapoor, showcasing her fun times with them. “June with my favourite people,” she wrote while sharing the pictures.

Rasha’s Bollywood journey

Earlier this year, Rasha made her Bollywood debut with the film Azaad, alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, Rasha caught everyone’s attention with her dance number Uyi Amma. Speaking about how her mother prepared her, she told BBC Asian Network, “My mum, ever since I decided—or even before I started working on this film, because she somehow also knew that ‘she (Rasha) likes this, she’s going to do this’—used to make me sit and watch Rekha ji’s performances, Saroj ji’s performances, and even Sadhana ji’s performances. She would break it down for me and say, ‘Okay, see her expression here—this is a happy expression, but see how she’s done it. See her eyes, see her lips.’”

Next, Rasha will be seen in Laikey Laikaa opposite Munjya-fame Abhay Verma in the summer of 2026.