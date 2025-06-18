Rasha Thadani’s voice in viral clip from Azaad with Aaman Devgan is giving netizens Disney princess feels; watch

Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani began her career as an actor this year, following gracefully in her star mother’s footsteps straight into Bollywood. Sadly her debut film Azaad failed to do well at the box office. However, both Rasha and her co-star Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn, managed to win hearts when their first film arrived on the digital platform. Well, Azaad has been available for streaming on OTT for the last 3 months. But Rasha and Aaman’s craze amongst netizens is far from gone. A scene from the film has yet again gone viral, leaving fans gushing over Rasha. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan

In this scene, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s characters are having a serious discussion with some light flirting going on in the background. Rasha aka Janaki asks Govind, played by Aaman, why he’s not participating in the Ardh Kumbh horse race with his horse Azaad. Rasha then tells Aaman that he can win many hearts if he emerges victorious in the race. Aaman then says that he wants to win just one heart, of someone special. As we already know, Aaman manages to win the heart of his special someone in the film. But with this clip, it is Rasha who is winning hearts thanks to her clear dialogue delivery and flawless diction, which reminded many netizens of a Disney princess.

Under this viral video, one social media user gushed, “She expresses like actors from disney movies and also her voice is like a hindi dubbed Disney movie...I kinda like the princess core,” whereas another wrote, “I do get the disney feel to be honest, simple acting, simple dialogues, no overaction and very realistic fight and racing scenes😊.” Another netizen stated, “Am I the only one who thinks her voice is good for Disney movies dubbed in hindi? I mean just listen with closed eyes. It feels like we are listening some Disney movies and some lead lioness or pinky munni type cartoon character is saying something,” while a comment read, “Bro 😢 her voice is made for dubbing the voice of teenage princess ❤❤.”

Up next, Rasha will be seen in Laikey Laikaa opposite Munjya fame Abhay Verma in summer of 2026.