Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Will Nysa Devgan carry Kajol’s legacy forward in Bollywood like Rasha Thadani is doing for Raveena Tandon? Actor reveals

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Jun 20, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Kajol opened up about her daughter Nysa's aspirations and revealed if she is interested to join movies. 

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon ruled the industry in the 90s with her hit films, and now, her daughter Rasha Thadani has made her debut, carrying her legacy forward. Kajol, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Maa, revealed in an interview with Filmygyan whether her daughter Nysa Devgan also plans to enter the film industry. (Also Read: Kajol recollects shooting for film when dad was in hospital and Nysa Devgan was only 2: ‘It was a double whammy’)

Kajol opens up about Nysa taking her legacy forward like Rasha is doing for Raveena.
Kajol opens up about Nysa taking her legacy forward like Rasha is doing for Raveena.

Kajol on Nysa taking her legacy forward

When asked if Nysa will take her legacy forward like Rasha is doing for her mother Raveena, Kajol replied, "No, I don't think she will. She is not interested in movies. I love all the kids in my family and I would want them to do exactly what gives them happiness and whatever they feel they'll succeed in."

Kajol further revealed that her children haven’t yet watched her film Maa, and spoke about whether they critique her performances. She said, "Mere bacchon ko meri picture pasand nahi aati kyunki mujhe rona dhona padta hai usmein aur unhe pasand nahi aapni maa ko screen pe rote hue dekhke. Nysa aur Yug bahut sehme sehme ho jaate hain mujhe rote hue dekh ke. Maine bola hai fake hai par samajhte nahi hain" (My kids don’t like my films because I have to cry in them, and they don’t like seeing their mother cry on screen. Nysa and Yug get quite shaken up when they see me crying. I’ve told them it’s fake, but they don’t understand).

About Rasha’s debut

For the unversed, Rasha made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in the film Azad, which also featured Ajay himself. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, Rasha’s dance to the song Uyi Amma in the movie earned her recognition.

Kajol’s upcoming film

Kajol is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Maa. The mythological horror drama, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. Set in the fictional village of Chandrapur, the story follows a mother and her daughter who visit the husband's hometown after his mysterious death, only to uncover a demonic curse that threatens their lives. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 27 June.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
