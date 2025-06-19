Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Best horror thrillers to stream on OTT before Kajol’s Maa

ByArpita Sarkar
Jun 19, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Maa, starring Kajol, is a mythological horror film, set to hit theaters on June 27. Ahead of it, stream other horror thrillers on OTTplay Premium

Maa, starring Kajol, is coming to theaters on June 27. Directed by Vishal Revanti Furia, the film is a mythological horror thriller. Produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios, it is a part of the same universe as the film Shaitaan. The film stars Kajol as a protective mother who battles supernatural forces to save her daughter from a demonic curse. The story is based on a cursed village and incorporates elements of Hindu mythology, particularly the wrath of the goddess Kali. 

Kajol in the horror film Maa
Kajol in the horror film Maa

As Maa gears up for theatrical release, take a look at other horror thrillers on OTTplay Premium! 

Stream Kajol’s movies, such as Salaam Venky, Karan Arjun, and more on OTTplay Premium! 

5 horror thrillers to watch before Maa 

U-Turn

U-Turn is a Hindi horror thriller starring Alaya F as Radhika Bakshi. She is a journalist who is investigating a series of mysterious deaths related to illegal U-turns on flyovers. The plot thickens when she herself becomes a prime suspect and has to team up with a police officer to uncover the truth behind these strange incidents. The film, directed by Arif Khan, explores themes of crime, mystery, and supernatural elements. The cast also includes Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, and others. 

1920 London

1920 London is a 2016 Hindi horror film and the third installment in the 1920 series. The story revolves around Shivangi (Meera Chopra) and her husband Veer (Vishal Karwal), who live in London and face a supernatural crisis after Veer receives a mysterious gift from India. This gift causes trouble in their lives, forcing Shivangi to seek help from her ex-boyfriend, Jai (Sharman Joshi). It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. 

Raat 

Raat is one of the most-acclaimed Hindi horror films. It is the story of a family who moves into a house with a dark past. Strange events and a mysterious cat terrorize the family, and daughter Mini (played by Revathi) gets possessed. The film delves into themes of supernatural, family dynamics, and the consequences of past actions. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also features Akash Khurana, Rohini Hattangadi, and others.

Darna Zaroori Hai 

Darna Zaroori Hai is a horror anthology film where five children take shelter in a haunted bungalow during the rain and an old woman tells them six scary stories. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, and others. It is directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Prawaal Raman, Sajid Khan, Manish Gupta, and J. D. Chakravarthy. 

Last Bus

Last Bus is a 2016 horror-mystery film. In this film, six passengers board the last bus of the day, but their journey turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film, directed by S.D. Arvind, features Avinash Narasimharaju, Meghashree Bhagavatar, and Prakash Belawadi in lead roles. 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Best horror thrillers to stream on OTT before Kajol’s Maa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On