Raveena Tandon shares rare pics with ‘forever love’ son Ranbir Thadani on his 18th birthday, welcomes him to adulthood

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a special post for his son Ranbir Thadani on his 18th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Raveena posted a bunch of pictures featuring herself and Ranbir. Raveena also penned a sweet note for her son. Raveena Tandon shared a post on her son Ranbir Thadani's birthday.

Raveena Tandon shares pics on son's 18th birthday

In the childhood pictures, a toddler Ranbir posed with Raveena as he made goofy poses and smiled. She also shared photos from their vacation together. Raveena's daughter, Rasha Thadani, was also seen with her baby brother in another photo. Raveena also shared a few recent photos with Ranbir.

Raveena pens note for son Ranbir Thadani

Raveena called Ranbir her "sunshine, forever love". She also thanked him for choosing her to be his mother. “Welcome to adulthood my son, Happy 18th. I love you, your my heart (red heart emoji), my sunshine, my forever love,” she captioned the post.

"Proud of the man you’ve become. Kind, compassionate, strong, caring. Mahadev walks with you. Thank you for choosing me for being your mum, you wise old soul (red heart and kissing face emojis) @ranbirthadani," she added.

Reacting to the post, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranveer.” A fan said, “Awwieeee happiest birthday ranbir sir may God bless you with lots of happiness keep shining always enjoy your birthday.”

A comment read, “Unconditional affection, unwavering support, and a deep sense of connection all these beautiful pictures speak loudly.” “May God bless you with lots of happiness, keep shining always,” read an Instagram user.

About Raveena's family

Raveena married Anil Thadani in February 2004 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They welcomed Rasha in 2005 and Ranbir in 2008. Raveena had also adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995.

Raveena was last saw in Karmma Calling, directed by Ruchi Narain. It also starred Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood And Vikramjeet Virk.