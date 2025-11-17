Baahubali producer reacts to SS Rajamouli holding grand event to release Mahesh Babu's first look from Varanasi

Recently, filmmaker SS Rajamouli held a grand event at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to announce his upcoming film titled Varanasi. Lead stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran attended the event, which drew thousands of fans. Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks has now reacted to the manner in which Rajamouli chose to unveil the film’s first look and title. (Also Read: 5 hidden details that'll make you rewatch Mahesh Babu's Varanasi glimpse: Did you catch Rudhra, Kumbha in Trethayuga?) Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

Baahubali producer reacts to Varanasi announcement

After the Varanasi GlobeTrotter event captured the attention of numerous viewers in India on JioHotstar and abroad on Variety, a section wondered why Rajamouli didn’t opt for the traditional route of simply releasing a glimpse online. However, producer Shobu pointed out that the experience of seeing it on a massive HD screen at the venue wouldn’t be the same as just releasing it online.

Beyond Fest’s official X (formerly Twitter) page tweeted a picture of Mahesh from the glimpse, writing, “Rajamouli is going global with Vāranāsi in a way no Indian film has gone before. Casting Mahesh Babu is a masterstroke to help him get there. They are going to own 2027.” Shobu re-posted that, writing, “Can you get the same feel and experience if you release it online? I don't think so!”

Fans in the comments section did not just resonate with him, but wondered if the Varanasi glimpse could be attached to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Others wondered if, like Rajamouli had hoped, we would have an IMAX screen in Hyderabad before the film was released, allowing us to watch it as intended.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya. MM Keeravaani is composing the film’s music. Mahesh plays Rudhra in the film, which spans various time periods. Priyanka plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj plays the antagonist, Kumbha.