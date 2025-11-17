SS Rajamouli hopes there are IMAX screens in Hyderabad before Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi releases in 2027

SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look trailer of his upcoming film Varanasi at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad on Saturday. The cast of the film- Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran- were also present. Set for a 2027 release, Varanasi follows a world-spanning hero as he confronts mythic forces across continents. SS Rajamouli announced his latest film, Varanasi, at an event in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

What Rajamouli said

At the event, the director announced that the film will be shot in IMAX in the 1.43:1 aspect ratio. “We are introducing a new technology to Telugu cinema. It will be a premium large-scale format filmed for IMAX.”

Currently, IMAX screen theatres are located in major cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad. After the announcement, an X user asked on X, “Theres no IMAX in Hyderabad where the actual event took place where this news was confirmed. Can we expect an IMAX in Hyderabad by 2027?” Another user replied, “Let’s hope.”

This comment caught the attention of Rajamouli, who went on to comment: “I really hope that by the time #Varanasi releases or even before, we’ll at least have a 1.43 IMAX screen in India and an IMAX in my land Hyderabad. 🤗🤗”

Varanasi announcement

The film's announcement video depicts an asteroid crashing to Earth, with its fragments falling in locations such as Varanasi, Antarctica, and Africa. The film seems to span across centuries, hinting at a connection to Ramayana. It ends with a visual of Mahesh holding a tirshul (trident) while covered in blood and riding a bull. Temples of Varanasi can be seen in the background.

Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. After the announcement video sparked immense buzz on social media, Rajamouli thanked fans in a separate post on X. He said, “THANK YOU EVERYONE for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you. (folded hands emoticons)”