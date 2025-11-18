Priyanka Chopra practices Telugu lines, rehearses with SS Rajamouli, laughs with Mahesh Babu in Varanasi event BTS video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The actor recently attended the grand title and teaser reveal event in Hyderabad and mesmerised everyone with her beauty. Priyanka has now shared a video showing the event through her eyes. Priyanka Chopra shares BTS moments from Varanasi event.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video featuring some behind-the-scenes moments from the grand Varanasi event. The video opened with Priyanka practising her Telugu lines for the event and writing her speech to address the audience. She gave a peek into her preparations as she was seen wearing a face mask and jotting down notes for her stage address. In the video, Priyanka could be seen getting nervous as she got ready for the event with her team. She also admitted that “it’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie.”

She was also seen rehearsing her entry and her lines with SS Rajamouli, and later explaining her idea to Mahesh Babu. Mahesh and Priyanka could be seen sharing a hearty laugh moments before her entry on stage. The actor seemed to be trying to lighten the mood before addressing the large audience. She said, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.” After her speech, she was seen greeting Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara with warm hugs before taking her seat to watch the film’s teaser. She captioned the video, “Varanasi launch from my eyes.”

During the event, Priyanka heaped praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran, revealing that even though he looks terrifying in the film as the villain, he is the complete opposite in real life. She thanked Mahesh Babu and his family for making Hyderabad feel like home for her and hailed SS Rajamouli as the visionary who took Indian cinema to the world. For the event, Priyanka stunned in a white lehenga choli and gave Princess Jasmine vibes with her look.

About Varanasi

The film stars Mahesh in the lead, playing the role of Rudhra, with Priyanka essaying the role of Mandakini and Prithviraj as the antagonist, Kumbha. The teaser showed Mahesh in a fiery avatar, riding a bull with a trishul in his hand on the streets of Varanasi. While the teaser didn’t reveal much about the film, fans speculate that it is based on time travel. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli confirmed that Mahesh would also be seen as Lord Rama in one of the sequences, which took 60 days to shoot.

While the grand launch unveiled the teaser, title and Mahesh Babu’s first look from the film, Rajamouli had already released Priyanka’s look as Mandakini on Instagram a few days before the event. The poster showed Priyanka dressed in a yellow saree, fighting with a gun in her hand. The poster impressed fans. Sharing it, the filmmaker wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”