Priyanka Chopra serves a stylish scholar look at India Conference at Harvard event in wine red dress and killer boots

For her session with Anjula Acharia at the India Conference at Harvard, Priyanka Chopra slipped into a stylish wine red-coloured ensemble. The dress features a pleated, flowy bodice featuring a round neckline, half-length draped sleeves, and a flowy design.

For the occasion, instead of going with boring business casuals, Priyanka chose an elegant yet fun look; her outfit married the dress's elegant silhouette with the classy ‘scholar’ aesthetics and the wine-red hue. Let's decode it:

Priyanka Chopra attended the India Conference at Harvard , held at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. During the event, Priyanka was part of the closing keynote session along with her good friend and manager, Anjula Acharia.

Meanwhile, the skirt features a fit-and-flare silhouette, with the top half mini-length, a body-sculpting fit that accentuates her curves, and a gathered design. As for the bottom half, it featured a chiffon skirt with a see-through design, an asymmetric hem, an above-the-ankle hemline, and a flowy structure.

The styling Priyanka chose a monotone vibe for the styling by pairing her wine-red ensemble with matching wine red-coloured, pointed suede boots featuring killer pencil heels. She wore pretty diamond bracelets, matching earrings, rings, and gold-framed nerdy glasses to round off the styling.

As for her silky-straight tresses, Priyanka left them loose in a side parting. Lastly, for the glam, she chose minimal makeup, featuring a glossy wine-red lip shade, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base.

Priyanka Chopra meets Shashi Tharoor At the India Conference at Harvard, Priyanka also met with Shashi Tharoor, who shared pictures from their backstage meetup on X and wrote, “Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf.”

Shashi Tharoor also praised Priyanka on her achievements in the post, “Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?!”