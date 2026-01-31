AIIMS, Stanford, Harvard-trained gastroenterologist rates 10 weight-loss diet items: Food with the perfect score is…

To help us out, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on January 31 and ranked 10 foods based on how beneficial they are in a weight-loss diet.

When it comes to cutting weight, exercise and diet go hand in hand. Individuals have to start counting calories to create a deficit in their daily intake, so their efforts can bear fruit. This is a mammoth task for many, as a balance has to be maintained between healthy and tasty foods.

1. Eggs Score: 10/10 Eggs are high in protein content, shared Dr Sethi, and also provide maximum satiety, significantly reducing cravings.

2. Greek yoghurt and dahi Score: 9/10 Greek yoghurt and dahi are also rich in protein, as well as beneficial for the gut.

3. Lean chicken and fish Score: 9/10 Lean chicken and fish fill us up without overloading the body with excess calories, shared Dr Sethi.

4. Legumes Score: 8/10 Legumes such as dal (pulses), chickpeas, and beans are loaded with both protein and fibre, which help reduce appetite.

5. Non-starchy vegetables Score: 8/10 Non-starchy vegetables help bulk up the meals, providing volume without the risk of high calories, Dr Sethi shared.

6. Berries Score: 7/10 Berries are low in sugar but high in antioxidants, making them an excellent choice for a weight-loss diet.

7. Nuts and seeds Score: 6/10 While nuts and seeds are good for health, as they contain various essential macro- and micronutrients, they are also high in calories, cautioned Dr Sethi. Therefore, their consumption should ideally be limited to one handful every day.

8. White rice and white bread Score: 2/10 They are high in calories and offer low satiety, making them better to avoid while trying to lose weight.

9. Packaged ultraprocessed snacks Score: 1/10 Apart from being unhealthy for consumption, they are also easy to overeat, noted Dr Sethi.

10. Sugary drinks Score: 0/10 Sugary drinks are essentially liquid calories, which give “zero fullness” and are “liver poison,” according to Dr Sethi.

