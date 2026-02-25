Priyanka Chopra reveals being ‘forced’ to announce Malti's birth; played Mahamrityunjay mantra to daughter in NICU

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who married singer Nick Jonas, has opened up about how the “personally traumatic time” after the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Priyanka revealed what she and Nick Jonas did when Malti was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) just after her premature birth. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to Malti in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra reveals being forced to announce Malti's birth Priyanka shared, “We went with her to the NICU. One of us was allowed at a time, and she cried the first time. It was like a cat (makes a sound like a kitten). That's all we got. My mom and in-laws flew down, but we were in the hospital. It was such a personally traumatic time. But somehow, because we were in and out of the hospital, I remember it leaked and we got a text saying that her birth is gonna be put out by the papers..that if we don't, they are going to in three hours. So we were kind of forced into announcing her birth. We wanted to hold onto our own narrative of it; we weren't ready because we didn't know what would happen with her or how she would be.”

Priyanka played Mahamrityunjay and Gayatri Mantras to Malti in NICU She added that for the next three months, they "stopped everything" and were in the hospital every day. "Nick would sing to her on his guitar. I used to have this little iPod which played all my mantras--my Mahamrityunjay Mantra, my Gayatri Mantra, my Om Namah Shiv mantra, all of it would play all day inside her crib softly. There were a lot of people praying for her. She was very very desired, very coveted, and treasured. It was so hard, her journey to get to this planet," added Priyanka.

About Priyanka's family Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their firstborn, Malti, in January 2022. Though Priyanka shared her daughter's photos on social media platforms earlier, she has stopped doing it for quite some time now.

About Priyanka's latest and upcoming projects The actor currently stars in The Bluff, which has been written and directed by Frank E Flowers. Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, The Bluff follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast also includes Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field. The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

Fans will see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She also has her Telugu debut, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline. The film will release on April 7, 2027. In the movie, Priyanka will essay the role of Mandakini.