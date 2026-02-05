Malti was purple after premature birth, underwent 6 blood transfusions: Nick Jonas recalls doing 12-hour hospital shifts

Singer Nick Jonas, who is married to actor Priyanka Chopra, has opened up about how their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was underweight and fragile after birth. Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Nick Jonas praised Malti, saying that he gets "awestruck" that he gets "to experience her magic" now. The singer got teary-eyed as he talked about his daughter. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter, Malti, in January 2022.

Nick Jonas talks about how Malti was born underweight The singer shared the emotions and experiences he and Priyanka went through after the birth of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick said, "She came into the world under very intense circumstances, which I've never really talked about. We were expecting her to arrive in April, the year she was born. Then we get a call that it's going to be sooner... We got to the hospital and came out 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically." He added how the nurses in the NICU resuscitated her and took care of her.

When Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra did 12-hour shifts for Malti Nick revealed that every day, he and Priyanka would each do 12-hour shifts at the hospital till they brought Malti home. "It was Covid-19 time, and so my wife and I basically did 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I can still smell it; there are always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see other families going through a similar situation. She (Malti) fought every day for 3.5 months and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great. We got to take her home after 3.5 months," he added.

About Nick's family Nick got married to Priyanka Chopra in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their firstborn, Malti, in January 2022.