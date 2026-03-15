Oscars 2026: When and where to watch the 98th Academy Awards in India; Priyanka Chopra to present

The stage is set, the red carpet is in place, and Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year – the Oscars. Adding a touch of star power to the ceremony, actor Priyanka Chopra is set to take the stage as one of the presenters. If you’re wondering how to catch the glitz, glamour and big wins live, here’s everything you need to know. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. (AFP)

When and where to watch Oscars 2026 The 98th Academy Awards, honouring the best films of 2025 and the artists behind them, will take place on March 15 in Los Angeles.

The 2026 Oscars will be broadcast live across television and digital platforms worldwide. In India, viewers can stream the ceremony on JioHotstar, which will also offer an on-demand replay after the live telecast concludes.

For those watching on TV, the awards will air on channels including Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity.

The red carpet festivities are set to kick off at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, building up to the main awards ceremony, which begins at 4:30 AM IST. For those unable to tune in live, the ceremony will also be repeated later in the day at 9:00 PM IST.

In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC, with coverage also available on Hulu and E!. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the event on ITV, while audiences in Australia can tune in via Channel 7.