Globetrotter Priyanka Chopra shares her 1 piece of advice for jetsetters: ‘I hate being called back…’

In an interview with Condé Nast Traveler, when Priyanka was asked to share one piece of advice for jetsetters, she shared her tricks for a seamless check-in at the airport security. When it comes to getting through airport security , the actor is a pro, and her best jet-setting advice for navigating it like a seasoned traveller is being organised.

In a March 13 Instagram video shared by Condé Nast Traveler, Priyanka Chopra shared her one piece of advice for jetsetters. The actor is always on the move. In fact, when she is working, she spends a lot of time flying back and forth from her homes in Los Angeles and India to the destinations where she is shooting. So, it makes sense to steal a word of advice from her about travelling.

If you fly frequently, you know how taxing and overwhelming airport security check-ins can be, even for the super organised. However, if you are messy or late, it can turn your journey into a nightmare. But worry not, we have a golden piece of advice for you to have a seamless experience through security, right from Priyanka Chopra's travel playbook.

The actor told the publication that she flies a lot because of work or personal commitments, and while security can be tiring, she takes pride in having baggage fully organised: she always keeps her papers ready, is prepared to take her shoes off, arranges her electronic devices to be taken out easily, and all her toiletries and product bottles are under 100 ml or in ziploc bags.

“I fly a lot, and I find going through security very cumbersome, so be prepared for it. Be aware to keep your electronics together, keep your papers in your hand, and make sure that you know you have to take your shoes off,” she confessed.

The actor further stated that she hates going back and forth and prefers getting through security in one go. She shared, “I hate being called back again and having to do it all over, so I take pride in my cabin baggage being organised. Everything is under 100 ml, and I have my little Ziplocs. I'm very organised, so I can just get through security and get to the other side.”