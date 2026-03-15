Globetrotter Priyanka Chopra shares her 1 piece of advice for jetsetters: ‘I hate being called back…’
Frequent flyer Priyanka Chopra shares her tips for navigating airport security efficiently, stressing the importance of organisation.
If you fly frequently, you know how taxing and overwhelming airport security check-ins can be, even for the super organised. However, if you are messy or late, it can turn your journey into a nightmare. But worry not, we have a golden piece of advice for you to have a seamless experience through security, right from Priyanka Chopra's travel playbook.
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In a March 13 Instagram video shared by Condé Nast Traveler, Priyanka Chopra shared her one piece of advice for jetsetters. The actor is always on the move. In fact, when she is working, she spends a lot of time flying back and forth from her homes in Los Angeles and India to the destinations where she is shooting. So, it makes sense to steal a word of advice from her about travelling.
Priyanka Chopra's advice for jet setters
In an interview with Condé Nast Traveler, when Priyanka was asked to share one piece of advice for jetsetters, she shared her tricks for a seamless check-in at the airport security. When it comes to getting through airport security, the actor is a pro, and her best jet-setting advice for navigating it like a seasoned traveller is being organised.
The actor told the publication that she flies a lot because of work or personal commitments, and while security can be tiring, she takes pride in having baggage fully organised: she always keeps her papers ready, is prepared to take her shoes off, arranges her electronic devices to be taken out easily, and all her toiletries and product bottles are under 100 ml or in ziploc bags.
“I fly a lot, and I find going through security very cumbersome, so be prepared for it. Be aware to keep your electronics together, keep your papers in your hand, and make sure that you know you have to take your shoes off,” she confessed.
The actor further stated that she hates going back and forth and prefers getting through security in one go. She shared, “I hate being called back again and having to do it all over, so I take pride in my cabin baggage being organised. Everything is under 100 ml, and I have my little Ziplocs. I'm very organised, so I can just get through security and get to the other side.”
About Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a multiple award-winning global icon, known for her multiple roles in both Indian cinema and Hollywood. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka will also be seen next in the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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