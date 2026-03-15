Do you know how Botox injections work? Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu shows by demonstrating procedure on herself
In a recent video, Dr Madhu Chopra showcased a self-administered Botox procedure to combat facial drooping and explained how the injections work.
In pursuit of reducing signs of ageing, fine lines and wrinkles, and giving the skin a more youthful appearance, many people opt to get Botox injections. Now, Botox, short for botulinum toxin, is a shot that uses a toxin to temporarily prevent a muscle from contracting by paralysing it.
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But have you ever wondered how this mechanism really works? In an Instagram video shared on March 14, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, a trained ENT specialist and cosmetic surgery expert with over 40 years of experience, explained how Botox injections work by demonstrating the procedure on herself.
How do Botox injections work?
In the video's caption, Dr Madhu explained the mechanisms behind Botox injections. “Botox is one of the most effective ways to smooth fine lines, refresh your appearance, and achieve natural-looking rejuvenation when done correctly by an expert,” she wrote.
In the clip, she gave a real, unfiltered demonstration of how an expert performs the procedure by administering Botox injections on herself. She explained that her face had been drooping a little on one side; therefore, she decided to give herself a few mild Botox injections.
First, she marked the points on her face where she wanted to give herself the shots. Further explaining the procedure, Dr Madhu says, “Today I'm going to do Botox on my face because I feel it's drooping a little bit now. You see, my angle of the mouth looks like it's depressed. My right side is relatively weaker than the left, so I usually Botox my right. My eyebrows and my eyelids have come down, and I do have frown lines.”
Less is more
After taking the marks out, she gives herself 2 units of approximately 6 shots around the right side of her face. According to Dr Madhu, the Botox injection shots are painless and harmless, because she doesn't go overboard or give herself too many shots.
After giving herself the shots, she further explains, “I'll see the results in 4-5 days, and then if there's any correction to be done, I'll do it again. It's much better to go easy, go low instead of having your eyebrows swinging…going different ways or your face turning plastic.”
Meanwhile, according to the Mayo Clinic, while the most common use of these injections is to relax the facial muscles that cause frown lines and other facial wrinkles, they are also used to ease symptoms of some health conditions, including neck spasms, sweating, overactive bladder, lazy eye, migraine, and more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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