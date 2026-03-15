Do you know how Botox injections work? Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu shows by demonstrating procedure on herself

In the video's caption, Dr Madhu explained the mechanisms behind Botox injections. “Botox is one of the most effective ways to smooth fine lines, refresh your appearance, and achieve natural-looking rejuvenation when done correctly by an expert,” she wrote.

But have you ever wondered how this mechanism really works? In an Instagram video shared on March 14, Priyanka Chopra 's mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, a trained ENT specialist and cosmetic surgery expert with over 40 years of experience, explained how Botox injections work by demonstrating the procedure on herself.

In pursuit of reducing signs of ageing, fine lines and wrinkles, and giving the skin a more youthful appearance, many people opt to get Botox injections . Now, Botox, short for botulinum toxin, is a shot that uses a toxin to temporarily prevent a muscle from contracting by paralysing it.

In the clip, she gave a real, unfiltered demonstration of how an expert performs the procedure by administering Botox injections on herself. She explained that her face had been drooping a little on one side; therefore, she decided to give herself a few mild Botox injections.

First, she marked the points on her face where she wanted to give herself the shots. Further explaining the procedure, Dr Madhu says, “Today I'm going to do Botox on my face because I feel it's drooping a little bit now. You see, my angle of the mouth looks like it's depressed. My right side is relatively weaker than the left, so I usually Botox my right. My eyebrows and my eyelids have come down, and I do have frown lines.”

Less is more After taking the marks out, she gives herself 2 units of approximately 6 shots around the right side of her face. According to Dr Madhu, the Botox injection shots are painless and harmless, because she doesn't go overboard or give herself too many shots.

After giving herself the shots, she further explains, “I'll see the results in 4-5 days, and then if there's any correction to be done, I'll do it again. It's much better to go easy, go low instead of having your eyebrows swinging…going different ways or your face turning plastic.”

Meanwhile, according to the Mayo Clinic, while the most common use of these injections is to relax the facial muscles that cause frown lines and other facial wrinkles, they are also used to ease symptoms of some health conditions, including neck spasms, sweating, overactive bladder, lazy eye, migraine, and more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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