Isha Ambani looks radiant in a simple white shirt and denims during Academy Museum visit ahead of Oscars 2026
During a visit to the Academy Museum, Isha Ambani showcased her style in mom jeans and a crisp white shirt. She met with Amy Homma during the trip.
Isha Ambani and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director and President, Amy Homma, met at the Academy Museum to discuss and celebrate their shared passion for the arts and cinema. For the occasion, Isha chose a simple yet classy outfit.
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Isha Ambani's day at the Academy Museum
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, which range from designer ensembles to iconic archival pieces and traditional silhouettes that champion Indian artisans, Isha Ambani opted for a low-key, classic white shirt and denim pants look for the special evening at the Academy Museum.
The crisp white poplin shirt features a long-collared neckline, front button closures, a breast pocket, full-length sleeves with pulled-back, closed cuffs, and a tailored fit. Isha tucked the blouse into her pants to lend her OOTD a structured, business-casual aesthetic.
Meanwhile, the light blue denim pants, or mom jeans, feature a high ankle cutout, a straight leg fit, a midrise waist, and side pockets. She completed the outfit with a black leather belt with a gold buckle and ballerina shoes in black and white. For accessories, she chose dainty diamond earrings and a stylish necklace featuring a stunning pendant set with a black gemstone.
To give her ensemble the finishing touches, Isha chose to leave her long tresses loose in a centre parting. Lastly, for the glam, she went with darkened brows, glossy brown lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, and glowing highlighter.
About Isha Ambani's Academy Museum visit
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, Isha visited the Academy Museum. The meeting aimed to bring together the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
According to the Academy Museum's Instagram, during the meeting, Isha and Amy laid the foundation for future collaboration between NMACC and the Academy Museum, which will build bridges between the two cultural institutions, create impactful cross-cultural exchange, and highlight Indian film on a global level.
About Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Their pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Beyoncé and a star-studded guest list, including Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and more. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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