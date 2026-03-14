Isha Ambani looks radiant in a simple white shirt and denims during Academy Museum visit ahead of Oscars 2026

The crisp white poplin shirt features a long-collared neckline, front button closures, a breast pocket, full-length sleeves with pulled-back, closed cuffs, and a tailored fit. Isha tucked the blouse into her pants to lend her OOTD a structured, business-casual aesthetic.

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, which range from designer ensembles to iconic archival pieces and traditional silhouettes that champion Indian artisans, Isha Ambani opted for a low-key, classic white shirt and denim pants look for the special evening at the Academy Museum.

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Isha Ambani and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director and President, Amy Homma, met at the Academy Museum to discuss and celebrate their shared passion for the arts and cinema. For the occasion, Isha chose a simple yet classy outfit.

Meanwhile, the light blue denim pants, or mom jeans, feature a high ankle cutout, a straight leg fit, a midrise waist, and side pockets. She completed the outfit with a black leather belt with a gold buckle and ballerina shoes in black and white. For accessories, she chose dainty diamond earrings and a stylish necklace featuring a stunning pendant set with a black gemstone.

To give her ensemble the finishing touches, Isha chose to leave her long tresses loose in a centre parting. Lastly, for the glam, she went with darkened brows, glossy brown lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

About Isha Ambani's Academy Museum visit The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, Isha visited the Academy Museum. The meeting aimed to bring together the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

According to the Academy Museum's Instagram, during the meeting, Isha and Amy laid the foundation for future collaboration between NMACC and the Academy Museum, which will build bridges between the two cultural institutions, create impactful cross-cultural exchange, and highlight Indian film on a global level.