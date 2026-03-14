Bhumi Pednekar drapes herself in heritage for awards night in gold zari Paithani saree and traditional jewellery. Pics
Bhumi Pednekar embraced her heritage at an awards show, donning a gold zari Paithani saree styled with a pink blouse and ornate jewellery.
Bhumi Pednekar draped herself in heritage as she attended the MaTa Samman Maharashtra Awards show in Mumbai on March 13. The actor shared pictures of herself wearing a colourful Paithani saree on Instagram, captioned, “Last night I was draped in a bit of my heritage as I won my first award for Daldal.”
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Further elaborating on her costume, she wrote, “Decided to wear this beautiful Paithani made with real gold zari along with this stunning blouse with precious stones, which is an archival piece from @pankaj_s_heritage.” Let's decode her look inspired by Marathi traditions.
What did Bhumi Pednekar wear?
For the uninitiated, Paithani is a type of saree named after Paithan in Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, India, where it was first handwoven. It holds immense cultural significance in Maharashtra and beyond, and is often regarded as a symbol of prosperity and elegance. Bhumi Pednekar's Paithani drape is from the revivalist label Pankaj S Heritage.
The orange silk saree features real gold zari work and intricate, colourful floral embroidery on the pallu and borders. Styled by Bidipto Das and Junni Khyriem, Bhumi draped the saree in a traditional Gujarati style, with a touch of modernism: the pleats on the front and the pallu draped from the back, layered on the front to show off the intricate design.
The styling
Bhumi styled the saree with a Rani pink-coloured archival aangi blouse featuring precious stones and delicate gold zari embroidery. The plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem rounded off the design elements.
For jewellery, Bhumi chose a lotus hasli set with rubies and polki. According to her stylist, the lotus is one of the most prominent motifs in paithani weaves, and they wanted to bring it to life through high jewellery.
They incorporated a beaded gold chain, a Maharashtrian traditional bugadi, a septum ring, statement earrings, hair jewellery, a kada, a metal half-moon bindi, and a scroll bag (used by the Peshwas to send royal messages across the Maratha kingdom) to round out the accessories.
For her tresses, Bhumi chose to tie them in a slicked-back, centre-parted bun. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, muted brown eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and soft contouring.
Fans loved Bhumi's traditional look and flooded the comments section with praise. One user called her ‘Sundari.’ Another commented, “Wow, a 10/10 look in a long time. Is Bhumi back??” Someone wrote, “This is so gorgeous.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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