Bhumi Pednekar drapes herself in heritage for awards night in gold zari Paithani saree and traditional jewellery. Pics

For the uninitiated, Paithani is a type of saree named after Paithan in Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, India, where it was first handwoven. It holds immense cultural significance in Maharashtra and beyond, and is often regarded as a symbol of prosperity and elegance. Bhumi Pednekar 's Paithani drape is from the revivalist label Pankaj S Heritage.

Further elaborating on her costume, she wrote, “Decided to wear this beautiful Paithani made with real gold zari along with this stunning blouse with precious stones, which is an archival piece from @pankaj_s_heritage.” Let's decode her look inspired by Marathi traditions.

Bhumi Pednekar draped herself in heritage as she attended the MaTa Samman Maharashtra Awards show in Mumbai on March 13. The actor shared pictures of herself wearing a colourful Paithani saree on Instagram, captioned, “Last night I was draped in a bit of my heritage as I won my first award for Daldal.”

The orange silk saree features real gold zari work and intricate, colourful floral embroidery on the pallu and borders. Styled by Bidipto Das and Junni Khyriem, Bhumi draped the saree in a traditional Gujarati style, with a touch of modernism: the pleats on the front and the pallu draped from the back, layered on the front to show off the intricate design.

The styling Bhumi styled the saree with a Rani pink-coloured archival aangi blouse featuring precious stones and delicate gold zari embroidery. The plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem rounded off the design elements.

For jewellery, Bhumi chose a lotus hasli set with rubies and polki. According to her stylist, the lotus is one of the most prominent motifs in paithani weaves, and they wanted to bring it to life through high jewellery.

They incorporated a beaded gold chain, a Maharashtrian traditional bugadi, a septum ring, statement earrings, hair jewellery, a kada, a metal half-moon bindi, and a scroll bag (used by the Peshwas to send royal messages across the Maratha kingdom) to round out the accessories.

For her tresses, Bhumi chose to tie them in a slicked-back, centre-parted bun. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, muted brown eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and soft contouring.

Fans loved Bhumi's traditional look and flooded the comments section with praise. One user called her ‘Sundari.’ Another commented, “Wow, a 10/10 look in a long time. Is Bhumi back??” Someone wrote, “This is so gorgeous.”