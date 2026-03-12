Kylie Jenner stuns in diamond Sabyasachi High Jewellery and a black studded ensemble for magazine cover shoot. See pics

Kylie Jenner seems to be in her desi girl era. The beauty mogul graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s Spring 2026 issue and, true to her signature style, delivered a series of striking fashion moments. For one standout look, Jenner accessorised with a pair of gold gemstone earrings from Indian luxury label Sabyasachi, adding a touch of Indian craftsmanship to the high-fashion shoot. Check out the details of Kylie's statement earrings! (Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)

In the cover story, Kylie Jenner opened up about the journey of building her beauty empire, her unique approach to marketing, and glimpses of her personal life with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. She also spoke about hosting poker nights, navigating fame and fortune, and growing up in a family of powerful, high-profile women whose public lives shaped her own relationship with the spotlight.

As the interview offered a rare look into her world, her fashion choices for the shoot were just as compelling. Here’s a closer look at one striking outfit she wore and the statement jewellery she chose to complete the look.