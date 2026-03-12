Kylie Jenner stuns in diamond Sabyasachi High Jewellery and a black studded ensemble for magazine cover shoot. See pics
Kylie Jenner was the cover star for Vanity Fair's Spring 2026 issue, and she chose statement Sabyasachi earrings for one of her looks. Here's a breakdown!
Kylie Jenner seems to be in her desi girl era. The beauty mogul graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s Spring 2026 issue and, true to her signature style, delivered a series of striking fashion moments. For one standout look, Jenner accessorised with a pair of gold gemstone earrings from Indian luxury label Sabyasachi, adding a touch of Indian craftsmanship to the high-fashion shoot.
Also Read | Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy look stunning as they celebrate 15th anniversary on Allu Sirish's wedding day. See pics
In the cover story, Kylie Jenner opened up about the journey of building her beauty empire, her unique approach to marketing, and glimpses of her personal life with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. She also spoke about hosting poker nights, navigating fame and fortune, and growing up in a family of powerful, high-profile women whose public lives shaped her own relationship with the spotlight.
As the interview offered a rare look into her world, her fashion choices for the shoot were just as compelling. Here’s a closer look at one striking outfit she wore and the statement jewellery she chose to complete the look.
Kylie Jenner wears Sabyasachi High Jewellery
For the Vanity Fair Spring 2026 cover story, Kylie Jenner elevated her look with a pair of Sabyasachi High Jewellery earrings crafted in 18-karat gold, morganite, and brilliant-cut EF VVS-VS diamonds. The design is a delicate yet dramatic chandelier silhouette that reflects the architectural elegance of Sabyasachi’s “Paris Calcutta” high jewellery collection.
The earrings begin with a circular diamond-encrusted stud, leading into an elongated, articulated drop composed of finely set geometric diamond links. Tiny diamond clusters and miniature dangling elements add movement and sparkle, creating a cascading effect as the piece descends. The design culminates in a large pear-shaped morganite drop, softly glowing in a blush-gold hue that contrasts beautifully with the icy brilliance of the diamonds above.
Inspired by the geometry of the Eiffel Tower and Victorian-era craftsmanship, the earrings balance structure with femininity. The gold framework feels almost architectural, while the intricate diamond setting showcases the meticulous skill of Calcutta’s legendary stone setters – a signature of Sabyasachi’s high jewellery philosophy where sculptural design meets old-world artistry.
The fashionista’s celestial ensemble
In the editorial image, Kylie is seen in a dark, cinematic glamour that contrasts strikingly with the warm glow of the Sabyasachi jewels. She casually reclines on a vintage-style bed, wearing a black off-shoulder ensemble adorned with celestial crystal embellishments, the fabric slipping slightly off her shoulders to reveal a structured, plunging neckline. The outfit features sparkling starburst motifs and delicate beadwork, lending the piece a cosmic, other-worldly drama under the moody lighting of the shoot.
Her styling leans into sultry sophistication – sleek, glossy hair cascading over one shoulder, minimal jewellery apart from the statement earrings, and strappy yellow heels that introduce a sharp pop of colour against the otherwise dark palette. Together, the look merges Hollywood glamour with Indian high jewellery craftsmanship, with the reality TV star’s understated styling ensuring the sculptural earrings remain the focal point of the fashion moment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.