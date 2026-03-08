Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy look stunning as they celebrate 15th anniversary on Allu Sirish's wedding day. See pics
As Allu Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy, his older brother Allu Arjun celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with Sneha Reddy. Here's what they wore.
Tollywood star Allu Sirish tied the knot with his longtime partner, entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy, in a lavish ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 6. Interestingly, the date holds special significance for the family, as it also marks the wedding anniversary of the groom’s elder brother, Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy. This year, the occasion became even more meaningful, with the couple celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on the same day that Sirish began a new chapter of his life with his bride.
The newlyweds’ wedding photographer, Stories by Joseph Radhik, shared glimpses of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s anniversary and wedding-guest looks in an Instagram post on March 8, capturing the couple’s stylish moments from the celebrations. Some of these looks had also been previously shared by the star couple on their own Instagram accounts. Let’s take a closer look at their standout family fashion moments.
A contemporary black and blue party fashion moment
The first frame showcases a candid black and white portrait of the couple looking party-ready in fashion-forward ensembles. Allu Arjun looked dapper in an all-black formal outfit, featuring a sharp, tailored suit with satin lapels, layered over a sleek black shirt. The monochrome look, paired with a neatly groomed beard and styled hair, was perfectly complemented by Sneha Reddy’s glittering sequinned saree, which added a vibrant pop of colour and glamour to the couple’s coordinated appearance.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the royal blue, jewel-toned Manish Malhotra drape was paired with a contemporary bandeau blouse featuring a cut-out neckline, adding a modern edge to the look. A delicate diamond necklace adorned with a drop-shaped blue diamond pendant softly framed her neckline, while her hair, styled in subtle waves, completed the polished and elegant evening ensemble.
A warm-toned touch of tradition
The next look features the family in a vibrant festive palette rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship. Sneha looked radiant in a bright orange Kanjeevaram saree adorned with intricate zari motifs. Her look was styled with a layered statement necklace featuring emerald accents and delicate earrings that added a regal touch.
Allu Arjun complemented her look in a rich maroon embroidered kurta set with matching patterned trousers from Torani. Styled by Preetam Jukalkar, the outfit was paired with sleek black loafers and tinted sunglasses that added a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble.
Their children coordinated beautifully with the festive theme – their son in a classic ivory kurta set, and their daughter in a soft pink lehenga with delicate embroidery and a matching dupatta, completing the family’s elegant and colour-coordinated celebration look.
Classy in ivory and blue silk
For the third ensemble, Allu Arjun looked effortlessly regal in an ivory kurta set from Anamika Khanna, layered with a matching embroidered shawl. The outfit was accessories with a statement pendant necklace that added a touch of traditional grandeur.
Sneha complemented the look in a navy blue silk saree adorned with rich gold zari motifs and an ornate border, pairing it with a matching full-sleeved, round-neck blouse. The look was accessoried with a striking emerald choker and matching earrings that elevated the ensemble with a royal finish.
Their children coordinated beautifully with the sophisticated palette. Their son wore a cream embroidered kurta set, while their daughter stood out in a vibrant green lehenga with intricate embroidery and a heavily embellished blouse.
A vibrant festive set
For the final look, the couple embraced vibrant festive elegance with outfits that blended rich colours and intricate craftsmanship. Sneha looked gorgeous in a red and olive-green lehenga set from Ritu Kumar, featuring a heavily embroidered blouse with delicate gold detailing. The ensemble paired a flowing olive-green drape with a richly embellished red lehenga skirt, creating a striking contrast of hues and textures. She completed the look with soft waves and delicate jewellery, letting the intricate embroidery take centre stage.
Allu Arjun complemented her festive style in a statement Torani kurta set featuring bold floral prints in shades of red and blue. The outfit layered a patterned Nehru jacket with a contrasting striped long kurta, adding depth and a contemporary twist to traditional menswear. Styled with tinted glasses, a watch, and polished shoes, his look balanced modern flair with classic ethnic charm.
