Manish Malhotra reveals the story behind Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video; read
From designing the outfits to nudging the couple to post their wedding video, Manish Malhotra says he played a special role at Sid-Kiara's wedding
When designer friendships spill into Bollywood weddings, the results often become pop culture moments. On the latest episode of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, designer Manish Malhotra opened up about one such moment — the now-iconic wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Speaking to Sonal, the couturier revealed that the viral video, which captured Kiara walking down the aisle and sharing playful moments with Sidharth, might never have made it to social media if he hadn’t nudged the couple.
“I had to push them to post the video…”
When asked about the celebrity bridal looks closest to his heart, Malhotra said the wedding of Kiara and Sidharth remains particularly special because of how deeply involved he was in the celebrations.
“I would say Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, because the entire wedding was done by us. We were very involved — there were discussions at my house about the decor and everything else. There were also little surprises that people later got to know about, like Kiara doing that dance with Sidharth,” he said.
He then revealed his role in convincing the couple to share their now-famous wedding clip online. “I remember telling them, ‘Please put up that reel, and please share this reel.’ They have so much love and respect for me that they eventually gave in. I’m so grateful that they did it and so happy they did it. I think that remains one of my most cherished weddings,” he said.
A wedding that broke the internet
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The royal-themed ceremony was an intimate yet star-studded celebration attended by close friends and family from the film and business worlds.
The couple’s Instagram wedding posts quickly went viral. Kiara’s primary wedding post alone garnered more than 15.8 million likes, holding the record for India’s most-liked Instagram post for nearly three years before being surpassed in February 2026.
A new chapter for the couple
The couple’s love story has continued to make headlines even after the wedding. In July 2025, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child — a baby girl — into their family. For Malhotra, however, the memories of that February wedding — from planning discussions to persuading the couple to post the now-viral videos— remain among the most special moments of his career.
