Manish Malhotra reveals the story behind Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video; read

When designer friendships spill into Bollywood weddings, the results often become pop culture moments. On the latest episode of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, designer Manish Malhotra opened up about one such moment — the now-iconic wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Manish Malhotra reveals the story behind Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video

Speaking to Sonal, the couturier revealed that the viral video, which captured Kiara walking down the aisle and sharing playful moments with Sidharth, might never have made it to social media if he hadn’t nudged the couple.

“I had to push them to post the video…” When asked about the celebrity bridal looks closest to his heart, Malhotra said the wedding of Kiara and Sidharth remains particularly special because of how deeply involved he was in the celebrations.

“I would say Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, because the entire wedding was done by us. We were very involved — there were discussions at my house about the decor and everything else. There were also little surprises that people later got to know about, like Kiara doing that dance with Sidharth,” he said.

He then revealed his role in convincing the couple to share their now-famous wedding clip online. “I remember telling them, ‘Please put up that reel, and please share this reel.’ They have so much love and respect for me that they eventually gave in. I’m so grateful that they did it and so happy they did it. I think that remains one of my most cherished weddings,” he said.