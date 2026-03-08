Allu Arjun gifts wife Sneha swanky Mercedes-Benz worth ₹1.81 crore on 15th anniversary; gets sweet kiss in return. Watch
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated 15 years of marriage on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy. Take a look.
Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy. The couple posted sweet notes for each other on their wedding anniversary, with Arjun even gifting Sneha a swanky car worth ₹1.81 crore. He got a sweet kiss from her in return.
Allu Arjun’s anniversary gift for Sneha Reddy
Arjun gifted Sneha a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 on their wedding anniversary. According to HT Auto, the ride costs over ₹1.81 crore in Hyderabad. A video posted by the actor’s team shows Arjun and his dad, Allu Aravind, handing over the keys to a happy Sneha. As soon as the car is unveiled, Sneha plants a sweet kiss on Arjun’s cheek and gives her father-in-law a hug. Arjun smiles widely after seeing his wife happy. Fans thought it was the sweetest thing and left heart emojis in the comments section.
Sneha Reddy pens sweet note for husband Allu Arjun
Sneha also penned a sweet note for Arjun on their anniversary and posted pictures with him from Sirish’s pre-wedding. She wrote, “15 years later We’ve built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth — our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary.” She also posted pictures with Arjun and their children, Ayaan and Arha from the wedding, writing, “All of my heart, right here.”
Arjun, for his part, also wished his ‘cutie’ on their anniversary and credited her for his success. He wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.” Lakshmi Manchu teased his gift for Sneha when he posted that, writing, “Ya ya super happy wedding anniversary and all. What did you get her cheppu (tell me). I want to see.”
About Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy
Arjun and Sneha married in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011, in a grand wedding. The couple’s kids, Ayaan and Arha, were born in 2014 and 2016. Arha even debuted on-screen as Prince Bharatha in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakunthalam. Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He has films with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up for 2027.
