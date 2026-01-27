‘Deepika Padukone is my lucky charm, she’s unbelievable': Atlee talks about working with her post motherhood in AA22xA6

Actor Deepika Padukone and director Atlee are set to reunite for AA22xA6, his Telugu-language film. Now, speaking with India Today, Atlee has showered praises on Deepika and called her his "lucky charm." He also shared that the film's team is "spending sleepless nights working on it." Atlee and Deepika Padukone will work together in the Telugu film AA22xA6.

Atlee talks about his film with Atlee, Deepika Padukone Atlee said that he is "readying something really big for everyone." "Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. I know it's no excuse, but we are equally excited. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it's done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum," Atlee said.

Atlee heaps praise on Deepika Padukone Atlee and Deepika earlier worked together in Jawan. Talking about working together again, he added, “Yes, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure."

About AA22xA6 Last year, Deepika onboarded AA22xA6 after exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. AA22xA6 will also reunite Allu Arjun with Atlee. Announcing Deepika being a part of Atlee's film, Sun Pictures shared her video in conversation with Atlee.

It was captioned, “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.” The film will be Deepika's second Telugu pan-India film after Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika's last film She was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The pan-India blockbuster also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She was also a part of the planned sequel but was ousted from it last year.

Deepika also has Sidharth Anand's King with Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.