Allu Arjun credits his ‘cutie’ Sneha Reddy for success on their 15th anniversary: ‘Could not have been this without you’
On his brother Allu Sirish's wedding day, Allu Arjun took the time out to wish his wife Sneha Reddy on their 15th anniversary.
Tollywood star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy tied the knot in a grand wedding on March 6, 15 years ago. Even as Allu Sirish ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on the same date, Arjun took the time out to cherish his ‘cutie’ and credit her for his success. He also posted sweet pictures of them, clicked at Sirish and Nayanika’s pre-wedding ceremonies.
Allu Arjun celebrates 15 years of marriage to Sneha Reddy
Arjun posted a picture of himself dressed in a black suit and Sneha in a blue sequinned dress. The couple posed for a picture at one of Sirish’s pre-wedding bashes with marigold flowers forming their background. Posting it, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”
Arjun also posted another monochrome picture of himself and Sneha on his Instagram stories. The candid moment shows her gazing at him with love and a wide smile. Posting it, he wrote, “15th anniversary. Life of Laughter & companionship @allusnehareddy.” Arjun’s friend, actor Lakshmi Manchu, commented on his post for Sneha, asking only one question. She wrote, “Ya ya super happy wedding anniversary and all. What did you get her cheppu (tell me). I want to see.”
For the unversed, Arjun and Sneha married in a grand wedding in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They have two children, a son Ayaan and a daughter Arha. Ayaan was born in 2014, and Arha in 2016.
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy’s wedding
Sirish is marrying his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika, on the same day his brother, Arjun, married Sneha. The couple met in 2023 at a bash thrown by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. After dating for two years, Sirish and Nayanika got engaged in October 2024 in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones.
Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a yacht party in Dubai and a cocktail party in Hyderabad, thrown by Arjun. Traditional ceremonies like pasupu danchadam (grounding turmeric), mangala snanam (holy bath), pelli koduku (groom) and others also took place in Hyderabad. The couple decided to forgo sangeet as it’s not a South Indian tradition. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Niharika Konidela and others from the Allu-Konidela families are expected to attend the wedding.
llu Arjun's upcoming work
Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s successful Pushpa films, which took up five years of his life. He now has yet-to-be-titled films with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up. The former film will star Deepika Padukone, and the cast of the latter is yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.