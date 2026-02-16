Allu Sneha Reddy is a proud wife as she shows off her husband Allu Arjun's name on auto; fans think it's adorable
Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy have been married for 15 years now and have two kids, Ayaan and Arha. Fans think it's adorable that she posted about him.
Allu Sneha Reddy has been married to actor Allu Arjun for 15 years now, but it looks like the love between them hasn’t lessened one bit. She’s so proud of her husband that she even showed off when an autowala wrote the actor’s name on their vehicle. Fans thought it was adorable that Sneha was showing this off on her Instagram stories.
Allu Sneha Reddy shows off Allu Arjun’s name on auto
Sneha shared a picture of an auto she spotted in Hyderabad on Instagram stories after Valentine's Day. The auto has “Icon star Allu Arjun taluka (belongs to),” written on it. While she posted the picture on her social media without any caption, fans couldn’t get enough of it. Some commented that it's adorable, while others found it funny.
Numerous fans reposted the picture on their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with captions like, “Allu Sneha’s latest Instagram story (laughter and fire emoji),” and “How adorable (puppy eyes emoji).” One even wrote, “only women im okay with being all my man my man my man. supriya menon and allu sneha reddy,” referring to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Arjun’s wives.
About Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy
Arjun and Sneha married in a grand wedding in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011, and will celebrate their anniversary soon. Their son, Ayaan, was born in 2014, and their daughter, Arha, was born in 2016. They met at a friend’s wedding in the US and dated for a few years before tying the knot. Arjun has often described it as ‘love at first sight’ for him in various interviews.
At an event celebrating 20 years of his hit film Arya in 2024, Arjun was asked to talk about his one-sided love, to which he replied, “My lifetime one-sided love is with Sneha. (laughs) Nenu preminchadame tappa, akkada nunchi pedda…(It’s all about me loving her, nothing much from her side).” His statement, made in jest with Sneha present in the audience, had gone viral back then.
Upcoming work
Arjun spent half a decade on Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He played a daily-wage worker turned red sanders smuggler named Pushpa Raj in the film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The sequel collected over ₹1800 crore worldwide. He is now working on a yet-to-be-titled film with Atlee and Deepika Padukone. While yet to be launched, he also has films with Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up.
