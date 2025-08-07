Allu Arjun's daughter Arha has a hilarious query about Lakshmi Manchu's accent; here's how she responded. Watch

Actor Lakshmi Manchu is one of the most-imitable people in Tollywood because of her Westernised Telugu accent, which is sometimes parodied and other times paid homage to. In a video that she posted on Instagram, Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha had a hilarious query about her enunciation. Here’s how she responded. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha cracked up her father and Lakshmi Manchu with her query.

Arha cracks up Lakshmi Manchu with her query

In the video, Lakshmi tells Arha she heard that the little one wanted to ask her something. Arha asks, “Nuvvu Telugu ne na? (Are you Telugu?)” Lakshmi looks surprised before laughing and telling her she is a Telugu person, asking her why she even had the doubt. Arjun chimes in, asking her, “But why did you even ask her that?”

Arha hilariously replies, “Nee accent atla undi. (Your accent is like that though),” making everyone, including Lakshmi, laugh. Posting the video, Lakshmi wondered if Arjun asked Arha to ask her that, writing, “Get ready for cuteness overload #arha papa. @alluarjunonline was it really her question or did you make her ask me?”

One person commented under the video, “Everyone has same question because of your accent.” Another thought, “Everyone has same question because of your accent.” One fan wrote, “Lakshmi gaaru. You are so sweet,” while others thought it was ‘sweet’ she took it sportingly. Numerous people commented with laughing emojis. One person joked, “Akka accent nerpinchesey. (Sister teach her your accent)” Some thought ‘Arha comedy timing’ was hilarious.

Recent work

Lakshmi was a contestant on the Indian version of The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar. She was last seen in the JioHotstar series Yakshini and Adiparvam, which was released in theatres. After the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun spent five years playing Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He is now shooting for a film directed by Atlee and also starring Deepika Padukone.