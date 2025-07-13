The Traitors winner Nikita Luther says key moments in show were edited out to push a storyline

Professional poker player Nikita Luther, who recently won the first season of The Traitors India alongside reality TV personality Uorfi Javed, has made a startling revelation about how the show was presented to viewers. While speaking to Just Too Filmy, Nikita clarified that although the show wasn't scripted, the editing was heavily manipulated to push a specific storyline and character arcs. Nikita Luther revealed that the editing of The Traitors was heavily manipulated to push a specific storyline and character arcs.

Nikita says she knew Purav was a traitor

Nikita expressed frustration over how her strategic gameplay was edited out, particularly her suspicion of fellow contestant Purav Jha, whom she says she correctly identified as a traitor by Day 6. “The main thing that is not communicated is that I knew Purav is a traitor since day 6. And it’s nowhere. They have not put it in episode 6, 7, 8, or 9,” she said. She added that even her interrogation scene with Purav in the final episode’s Circle of Shaq was cut, despite its importance.

She further explained that the show’s editing assigned specific archetypes to contestants, turning some into heroes while downplaying the efforts and strategy of others. “The editing is entirely scripted. It is edited to favour certain narratives... personalities were assigned to people, and for me, that didn’t come through. Fair enough, whatever the call was, but the editing was entirely scripted to make people heroes, and throw people off the game,” she added.

Nikita also mentioned that her reason for rejecting Purav and Elnaaz Norouzi's invitation to join the traitors was never shown, despite it being a crucial decision point in the game.

About The Traitors

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors featured a star-studded cast including Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashish Vidyarthi and others.

Nikita and Uorfi ultimately walked away with the prize money of ₹70.05 lakh. The Traitors is available to watch on Prime Video. A second season of the show was announced by the makers a few days ago.