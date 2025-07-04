Uorfi Javed addresses rape threats, Bigg Boss OTT loss in first post after The Traitors win: ‘Hate will never stop me’

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed has shared her first post on Instagram after winning the reality show, The Traitors. Taking to the social media platform, Uorfi talked about her journey--from being the first person to get evicted from Big Boss OTT (2021) within a week to now winning The Traitors. Uorfi Javed won The Traitors season one along with Nikita Luther.

Uorfi Javed talks about her ‘not an easy’ journey since Big Boss OTT

Uorfi shared an edited video that started with Karan Johar announcing her eviction on Bigg Boss OTT. Next, she was seen on The Traitors screaming that she had won the show. Sharing the video, Uorfi recalled how her journey in the last four years wasn't easy. She broke down several times, received threats, and received hate. She also revealed that she had to borrow clothes to wear inside the Bigg Boss house.

Uorfi on receiving hate, death and rape threats

She opened up about her journey in the last few years. "From losing Bigg Boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning the traitors. The journey wasn’t easy, how many times I’ve cried, I’ve had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up, wanted to leave everything and run away. Being called names, getting death, rape threats, the online hate, the offline hate but I never stopped. Maybe the universe knew I needed this," she wrote.

Uorfi revealed that after getting evicted from Bigg Boss, she wondered if she would be able to have a "good life". She added, "When I lost Big Boss, I thought he lost my last chance at success or at having a good life, had taken udhaar (loan) from friends to get clothes to wear on Bigg Boss. At that time, I didn’t even know if I would ever be able to repay that udhaar (loan)."

"People have always doubted me, even right now, but this still won’t stop me. The hate never has, never will stop me. I took out three traitors, that can’t be luck. Till the last moment,t I didn’t give up. Strategised," concluded her post.

About Uorfi, The Traitors

The finale of The Traitors aired on Thursday, and Uorfi, along with Nikita Luther, were crowned the winners of season one, taking home the trophy and the ₹70 lakh prize money. The show, known for its mind games and betrayals, ended with Uorfi and Nikita--both 'innocent' players--outsmarting 'traitors' Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. While Purav had been seen as one of the most honest and steady players on the show, he was voted out in the final round table.

The show began with 20 celebrities from across Bollywood, television, and social media, all gathered in a grand palace. Among the participants were Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Apoorva Makhija, Raftaar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, Harsh Gujral, Janvi Gaur, Uorfi, Nikita, and Purav.