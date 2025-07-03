The Traitors: ‘Innocents’ Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as winners in grand finale, claim 70 lakhs prize money

The Traitors: Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as the winners of the first season of The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar. In the last episode, Uorfi and Nikita voted out fellow innocent Sudhanshu Pandey, as well as traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. The prize amount of ₹70 lakhs was split between Uorfi and Nikita. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were innocents in the game show, and emerged as joint winners.

What happened in the grand finale?

The last episode began with the circle of shaq, where it was Apoorva Mukhija who was eliminated. On the last day, it was Jasmin Bhasin who was murdered by Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. That meant, the top 5 contestants who reached the grand finale were Uorfi, Nikita, Sudhanshu, Purav and Harsh. The crucial giveaway was when Purav discussed his next moved with Harsh in the billiard room, which Uorfi heard from the outside. In the final circle of shaq, Uorfi stated that she thinks Purav is the traitor and it led to his elimination.

After this , Uorfi and Nikita trusted each other to vote the traitors out in the finale. By the end, the two women were the last to stand alive, and were declared as the winners of the show. The total prize amount of ₹70,05,000 was split between them. Uorfi shared that she could not believe that she won the show as an innocent and stated that winning this title was a response to all those who doubted her from the beginning. Meanwhile, Nikita, who had a shocking exit on the very first day of the show, looked elated after she was declared as the co-winner of the show.

The show featured a group of contestants, who must work together to eliminate the Traitors from the Innocents. The Innocents are tasked with discovering who the Traitors are and voting them out before they’re ‘murdered’ in the game. The original iteration of the reality show is Dutch, called De Verraders. American and British versions of the show also exist.

The Indian edition of The Traitors features 20 contestants – Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala.

The Traitors is available to watch on Prime Video. A second season of the show was announced by the makers a few days ago.