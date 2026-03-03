Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy host pre-wedding reception: Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, to Allu Arjun; who all attended event

The reception was attended by several industry stars who arrived to extend their blessings to the couple.

Actor Allu Sirish and his long-time girlfriend Nayanika Reddy hosted a star-studded pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios in Hyderabad. Several videos and pictures emerged on social media platforms, featuring the guests who were part of the festivities.

Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu, Vaishnav Tej, among many others, were also part of the festivities. Members of Sirish's family were present in full force, including producer Allu Aravind, actor Allu Arjun , his wife Sneha Reddy, and other close relatives. The couple is set to tie the knot on March 6 in an intimate wedding ceremony with close family and loved ones in attendance.

All about Allu Sirish's recent koduku ceremony On Sunday, Sirish's pelli koduku ceremony was held in an intimate traditional gathering at the family residence in Hyderabad. A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste - symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

Following the ritual bath, the celebrations continued with a heartfelt gathering of close family and friends, particularly women from the extended family circle, who blessed the groom, offered gifts, and conveyed their good wishes ahead of the wedding.

The ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of his immediate family, including Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, and Sneha. Joining them were Ram and his wife Upasana. Also present were Balachandra's wife, Vasundhara, and other close family members. Adding a special charm to the celebrations, newlyweds Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their presence with a warm and cheerful appearance.

About Allu Sirish Last year, Sirish got engaged to Nayanika. The actor shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media. The event was attended by close family members and friends. The couple exchanged rings as family members cheered for them.

Sirish is the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. It was written and directed by Radha Mohan and starred Yami Gautam in the lead role. He later acted in films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

The actor was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy, written and directed by Sam Anton and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Aadhana Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. Along with Sirish, the film also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh, and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles.