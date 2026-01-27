Married Lokesh Kanagaraj asked if he wants ‘second family’ with actress; fans fume at journo's ‘cheap behaviour’

At the press conference, a reporter asked Lokesh one last question. When the filmmaker obliged, he was asked, “Lokesh, on social media, there is chatter about your love story with an actress. Are you going to be family?” Keeping his calm, the director answered, “No, sir. I already have a family.” When the reporter still persisted and said, “Second family,” Lokesh chose not to answer his follow-up and ended the press meet.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently spoke to the press about everything from his last film Coolie with Rajinikanth, to his upcoming film with Allu Arjun. And yet, the moment that seems to be making a lot of noise is the director being questioned about his personal life. While calling out a reporter’s ‘cheap behaviour’ for asking Lokesh if he wants a ‘second family’, the internet is all praise for how Lokesh kept his calm. (Also Read: ‘CBFC asked for 35 cuts...’: Lokesh Kanagaraj says Coolie suffered ₹50 crore revenue loss due to A-certificate )

Fans fume at ‘cheap behaviour’ during press meet Fans were miffed by the line of questioning during the press meet, calling out the reporter on X (formerly Twitter) for it. One X user fumed, “Reporter's Stupid Question: We are hearing that you are in love with an Actress & going to have a 2nd family soon. Is it true? #LokeshKanagaraj: No. I already have a family. Not sure why Loki took it casually. Mentals like this should be slapped on spot.” Another posted the clip, writing, “Very cheap behaviour,” in all caps.

“These so called journalists didn’t even know he was married and has kids,” fumed another fan, while one summed it up as, “Cheap behaviour da dei.” One X user wrote, “That's really bad and very cheap,” while lauding Lokesh and adding, “And yet he stayed so calm.” One person even pointed out “This is not funny,” reacting to how the reporter said ‘second family’ with ease after Lokesh’s clarification.

For the unversed, Lokesh has been married to Aishwarya since 2012, and they have two daughters. His last film was the 2025 film Coolie with Rajinikanth. He will soon direct a film with Allu Arjun.