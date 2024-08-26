Tamannaah Bhatia is Radha and Krishna in one beautiful Janmashtami shoot for Torani: Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is immersing in Krishna's hues of love for a Janmashtami-themed photoshoot. The actor recently featured in clothing brand Torani's latest campaign for Janmashtami - ‘Leela: The Divine Illusion of Love’. She transformed into Radha for the beautiful pictures, dressed in dreamy traditional ensembles from their latest collection. (Also Read | Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Wishes, images, SMS, Hindi quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status) Tamannaah Bhatia's Janmashtami shoot for Torani goes viral. (Instagram )

Tamannaah Bhatia immerses in Krishna's love for Torani photoshoot

After representing Radha's devotion (Bhakti) as part of showcasing the stages of love for Lord Krishna, the latest photoshoot shows Tamannaah Bhatia depicting ‘Deewanagi or madness’ of love, which is also the theme of the new images from the Janmashtami campaign. A part of the caption explaining the idea behind the dreamy images says, “Her reflection is Krishna, her shadow is Krishna, her name is Krishna, she looks at her arms and they seem blue to her. If Krishna is the moon, Radha is its light.”

What Tamannaah Bhatia wore for the campaign

Torani dressed Tamannaah in an orange and red embroidered lehenga choli set for the photoshoot. The blouse features a deep V neckline, intricate zardosi embroidery, scalloped borders, sequin embellishments, half-length sleeves, and a slit on the front and sides.

The lehenga in a bright red shade comes with an A-line ghera, and features scalloped borders and delicate gold embroidery on the hem. An orange organza dupatta draped on the head features shimmering gold cluster diamantes and zardosi embroidered borders.

Torani painted Tamannaah's body in a blue shade to depict how Radha is fully immersed in Kanha's love. As for the jewellery, they chose gold and emerald polki pieces, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, kadhas, and a mang tika. Hair tied in a bun and adorned with a gajra, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, pink lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the makeup.

Why did the brand choose Tamannaah Bhatia to play Radha?

In a clip, Karan Torani said he wanted an actor to depict what ‘Radha’s soul was discovering and feeling throughout those stages of love'. They said, “Right after the first phone call, Tamannaah told me ‘I surrender myself to you’. For me, that was the most essential in confidently placing her as Radha; I needed someone to have that faith, knowing ~ I would not do injustice to this story, or to them.”

About Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It is being celebrated all across India today, August 26.