Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, Lord Krishna's images, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Check out our curated wishes, SMS, greetings, Lord Krishna's images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, and more.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 26 this year. In 2024, devotees of Lord Krishna will mark his 5251st birth anniversary. To celebrate the occasion and the spirit of Bal Gopal, share wishes, Lord Krishna's images, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and messages with your friends.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024 wishes, Lord Krishna's images and messages
May the spirit of Janmashtami bring love and laughter into your life. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
We have nothing to fear as long as Kanha is present in our hearts. To all, a happy Janmashtami!
May Lord Krishna's blessings always be upon you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Jai Shri Krishna!
May Bal Gopal's mischievousness fill your heart with laughter, and his innocence fills your life with purity. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024 SMS, quotes, and HD pics
May you be showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!
"Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently."
May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.
"The message of the Gita is to be found in the second chapter of the Gita where Lord Krishna speaks of the balanced state of mind, of mental equipoise."
Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna...Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare...Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!
"I enter into each planet, and by My energy, they stay in orbit. I become the moon and thereby supply the juice of life to all vegetables."
Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status
Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Shri Radhe. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
May the Lord's divine grace be with you and your family on this sacred occasion of Janmashtami. Have a very Happy Janmashtami!
May the Natkhat Nand Lal always bless you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra.
"If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not the goal." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.
"You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna." - Swami Vivekananda.
Trust in Lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
