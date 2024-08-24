Janmashtami 2024 shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri and rituals to mark Lord Krishna's birthday

Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 26 this year. It is celebrated annually on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Janmashtami, here's a look at the shubh muhurat, citywise timings, puja samagri, and important rituals to mark Lord Krishna's 5251st birthday. Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 26 this year. (Pinterest)

Every year, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are done with grandeur across the country.

Janmashtami 2024 shubh muhurat

This year, Hindu devotees will celebrate Lord Krishna's 5251st birth anniversary. It falls on August 26. Check out the shubh muhurat and timings, as per Drik Panchang --

Nishita Puja Time - 12:01 am to 12:45 am, August 27

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 3:39 am, August 26

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 2:19 am, August 27

Midnight Shubh Muhurat - 12:23 am, August 27

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 3:55 pm, August 26

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 3:38 pm, August 27

Parana Muhurat (the time to break fast) - after 3:38 pm, August 27

Rohini Nakshatra End Time - 3:38 pm (On parana day, Ashtami will be over before sunrise)

Parana Time (as per modern traditions) - 12:45 am, August 27

Chandrodaya Time - 11:20 pm, August 26

Janmashtami 2024 citywise timings

New Delhi - 12:01 am to 12:45 am, August 27

Noida - 12:00 pm to 12:44 am, August 27

Gurgaon - 12:01 am to 12:46 am, August 27

Mumbai - 12:17 am to 01:03 am, August 27

Bengaluru - 11:58 pm to 12:44 am, August 27

Kolkata - 11:16 pm to 12:01 am, August 27

Chandigarh - 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 27

Pune - 12:13 am to 12:59 am, August 27

Chennai - 11:48 pm to 12:34 am, August 27

Jaipur - 12:06 am to 12:51 am, August 27

Hyderabad - 11:55 pm to 12:41 am, August 27

Ahmedabad - 12:19 am to 01:04 am, August 27

On Krishna Janmashtami, idol of Bal Krishna is placed in a swing and decorated with ornaments.

Janmashtami 2024 puja samagri

To perform the Krishna Janmashtami puja, devotees will need a banana leaf to place the picture of Lord Krishna. Other ingredients for puja are rose, wheat, rice, red lotus flowers, incense sticks, agarbatti, kumkum, abir, gulal, kesar, kapur, sindoor, Chandan, yagyopavit 5, akshat, paan leaves, supari, pushmala, haldi, cotton, tulsi mala, kamal gatta, Ganga Jal, honey, dhaniya, panch meva, sugar, cow ghee, cow milk, rituphal, and cardamom.

For the shringar (decoration) of Bal Krishna's idol, you will need flute, earrings, bangles, garland, tika, anklets, nada, kajal, peacock feathers, turban, fan, and a swing and throne to keep the idol. Additionally, place a betel nut on a betel leaf and offer it to Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, to prepare the bhog, you will need dry fruits, melon seeds, and gond.

Janmashtami 2024: Important rituals to mark Lord Krishna's birthday

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees must observe a fast to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. You can keep a nirjala vrat (one cannot eat or drink water until midnight) or a phalahar fast (one can only eat fruits and drink milk and water). The fast is typically broken at midnight. Wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Devotees should also chant mantras and bhajans and recite the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela.