 Dahi Handi 2024: What is Dahi Handi? Date, timing, significance and celebrations - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dahi Handi 2024: What is Dahi Handi? Date, timing, significance and celebrations

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2024 06:17 AM IST

Dahi Handi 2024: Dahi Handi is celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami. Know what Dahi Handi is and its date, significance, and celebrations.

Dahi Handi 2024: The Hindu festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated annually across the country. The tradition is especially observed on a grand scale in Maharashtra and Goa. Also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, it falls a day after Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Know what Dahi Handi is, as well as its date, significance, and celebrations.

The Dahi Handi festival is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival and is marked a day after Janmashtami. (AFP)
The Dahi Handi festival is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival and is marked a day after Janmashtami. (AFP)

(Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 26 or 27? Know all about correct date, significance, history)

Children dress up in Lord Krishna's attire to perform an act of Dahi Handi. (ANI)
Children dress up in Lord Krishna's attire to perform an act of Dahi Handi. (ANI)

Dahi Handi 2024: Date and timings

Dahi Handi is celebrated annually, a day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it falls on Tuesday, August 27, while Janmashtami is on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 3:39 am on August 26

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 2:19 am on August 27

Dahi Handi 2024: What is Dahi Handi? Significance

Dhi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's childhood. The legend goes that Bal Krishna was a mischievous kid fond of curd (dahi) and butter (makhan). As he grew up, he and his friends tried to steal dahi and makhan from the neighbourhood homes. The village women started hanging the dahi and makhan pots from the ceiling to protect them from Lord Krishna and his gang. However, Krishna and his friends devised a clever solution: they formed a human pyramid to reach the pots, which were now beyond the grasp of their tiny hands. Dahi Handi festival commemorates this playful act from Bal Gopal's childhood.

An all-women’s team forms a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi during last year's celebrations. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
An all-women’s team forms a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi during last year's celebrations. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

(Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2024: How to celebrate Janmashtami to spiritually connect with Lord Krishna)

Dahi Handi 2024: Celebrations

Dahi Handi is one of the most significant cultural sports celebrated in India around the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. It has transformed into a competitive sport that is done on a large scale in Maharashtra. Dahi refers to curd, while Handi refers to an earthen pot. During Dahi Handi celebrations, an earthen pot is filled with milk, curd, butter, or other milk products and then hung several storeys above the ground.

Then, teams who refer to themselves as Govindas form human pyramids to reach and break the Handi suspended in the air. The chant "Govinda Aala Re!" echoes through the streets as they attempt to break the Handi. The teams are often sprayed with water or slippery liquids to make the task difficult. In recent times, the prize money for winning teams has reached up to one crore rupees. The celebrations not only test Govindas's physical strength and teamwork but also imbibe everyone with the vibrant spirit of Lord Krishna.

(Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Know the incredible story of Lord Krishna's birth)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Dahi Handi 2024: What is Dahi Handi? Date, timing, significance and celebrations
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On