Dahi Handi 2024: What is Dahi Handi? Date, timing, significance and celebrations

Dahi Handi 2024: The Hindu festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated annually across the country. The tradition is especially observed on a grand scale in Maharashtra and Goa. Also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, it falls a day after Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Know what Dahi Handi is, as well as its date, significance, and celebrations. The Dahi Handi festival is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival and is marked a day after Janmashtami. (AFP)

Children dress up in Lord Krishna's attire to perform an act of Dahi Handi. (ANI)

Dahi Handi 2024: Date and timings

Dahi Handi is celebrated annually, a day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it falls on Tuesday, August 27, while Janmashtami is on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 3:39 am on August 26

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 2:19 am on August 27

Dahi Handi 2024: What is Dahi Handi? Significance

Dhi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's childhood. The legend goes that Bal Krishna was a mischievous kid fond of curd (dahi) and butter (makhan). As he grew up, he and his friends tried to steal dahi and makhan from the neighbourhood homes. The village women started hanging the dahi and makhan pots from the ceiling to protect them from Lord Krishna and his gang. However, Krishna and his friends devised a clever solution: they formed a human pyramid to reach the pots, which were now beyond the grasp of their tiny hands. Dahi Handi festival commemorates this playful act from Bal Gopal's childhood.

An all-women’s team forms a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi during last year's celebrations. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Dahi Handi 2024: Celebrations

Dahi Handi is one of the most significant cultural sports celebrated in India around the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. It has transformed into a competitive sport that is done on a large scale in Maharashtra. Dahi refers to curd, while Handi refers to an earthen pot. During Dahi Handi celebrations, an earthen pot is filled with milk, curd, butter, or other milk products and then hung several storeys above the ground.

Then, teams who refer to themselves as Govindas form human pyramids to reach and break the Handi suspended in the air. The chant "Govinda Aala Re!" echoes through the streets as they attempt to break the Handi. The teams are often sprayed with water or slippery liquids to make the task difficult. In recent times, the prize money for winning teams has reached up to one crore rupees. The celebrations not only test Govindas's physical strength and teamwork but also imbibe everyone with the vibrant spirit of Lord Krishna.