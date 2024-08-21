Janmashtami 2024: Is Krishna Janmashtami on August 26 or 27? Know the correct date, significance and history

Janmashtami 2024: The Hindu festival of Janmashtami is celebrated annually by the devotees of Lord Krishna. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami or Srijayanti. This year, there is some confusion about whether the festival is on August 26 or 27. Know the correct date, history, and significance of Janmashtami. (Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Know the incredible story of Lord Krishna's birth) Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. (HT FILE)

Janmashtami 2024 Correct Date: Is Krishna Janmashtami on August 26 or 27?

Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. This year, it will be Lord Krishna's 5251st birthday. There's some confusion around the exact date of the festival. According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami is on Monday, August 26. After Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi will be celebrated the next day - Tuesday, August 27.

A view inside the ISKCON temple from last year on the eve of the Janmashtami festival (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Janmashtami 2024 History:

Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, was the son of Devaki and Vasudev. He was born to destroy the demon king of Mathura and Devaki's brother, Kansa. A prophecy told Kansa that Devaki and Vasudev's eighth son would cause his downfall. Upon knowing this, Kansa captured Devki and Vasudev and imprisoned them. He killed off six of their children. However, at the time of their seventh child's birth, the foetus mystically transferred from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's.

When their eighth son, Krishna, was born, the whole palace was put in a deep slumber. The prison gates opened magically, allowing Vasudev to escape with the child. He took Krishna to Nand Baba and Yashodha's house in Vrindavan. Vasudev exchanged their baby with Krishna and returned with a baby girl in hand. The evil king tried to kill the girl child. However, she transformed into Durga, warning him about his impending doom. Thus, Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and later killed his uncle, Kansa. Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated as Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2024 Significance:

Janmashtami holds a lot of significance for Hindus. It is one of the major festivals and is celebrated at midnight. Devotees of Krishna see him as a symbol of divinity, love, and righteousness. His life and teachings inspire devotees to lead a life based on dharma (righteousness), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion). On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees uphold these teachings, offer prayers to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna (Lord Krishna's childhood form), visit the temple to pray to Lord Krishna and seek his blessings, observe a fast, and read mantras.