Allu Sirish wears unique ‘shanku-chakram’ mehendi at his wedding with Nayanika Reddy, paying tribute to Lord Vishnu

The bride and groom looked absolutely stunning in their traditional pastel ethnic ensembles, but what truly caught everyone's attention was Allu Sirish 's unique mehendi design featuring the 'shanku-chakram'. Here's a closer look at the significance behind this special design.

The design is distinguished by three bold symbols. On the left is the Sudarshana Chakra, a circular, wheel-like motif representing the divine weapon of Lord Vishnu, symbolising protection and the restoration of order. The central and largest motif is the Namam or Tilak, a stylised U-shape with a vertical mark that signifies a devotee’s spiritual identity. On the right, the Shankha (Conch), a spiral design resembling a conch shell, serves as a sacred emblem used in rituals to mark spiritual beginnings, while symbolising longevity and prosperity.

What the groom and bride wore The couple’s wedding attire is a stunning display of traditional elegance and meticulous detail. Allu wore an off-white silk sherwani featuring intricate gold embroidery along the placket and collar, paired with a matching dupatta draped over one shoulder. His look was completed with a delicate gold chain headpiece featuring a small, ornate pendant at the centre of the forehead.

Nayanika stuns in a shimmering mauve-toned saree, heavily embellished with silver and gold zardozi work. She was adorned with layered diamond and ruby necklaces, matching statement earrings, and a stack of silver bangles that caught the light beautifully. With blushed cheeks, bold lips and her hair tied in a bun, she looks gorgeous.