Allu Sirish wears unique ‘shanku-chakram’ mehendi at his wedding with Nayanika Reddy, paying tribute to Lord Vishnu
Allu Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, and his unique ‘Shanku-Chakram’ Mehendi stole the spotlight, symbolising faith and tradition.
Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, on March 6 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was a grand affair, with several popular names from the entertainment industry gracing the occasion.
The bride and groom looked absolutely stunning in their traditional pastel ethnic ensembles, but what truly caught everyone’s attention was Allu Sirish’s unique mehendi design featuring the ‘shanku-chakram’. Here’s a closer look at the significance behind this special design. (Also read: Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy tie the knot: Suriya, Ram Charan, Lokesh Kanagaraj attend Allu Arjun's brother's wedding )
A look at Allu Sirish's unique mehendi design
In a series of stunning pictures shared by Nayanika on March 7 on Instagram, Allu’s hands were seen adorned with intricate Mehendi, instantly catching the attention of fans and followers. Departing from conventional floral patterns, the groom’s Mehendi showcased the ‘shanku-chakram’, a set of deeply symbolic motifs inspired by Vedic traditions and South Indian devotion.
The design is distinguished by three bold symbols. On the left is the Sudarshana Chakra, a circular, wheel-like motif representing the divine weapon of Lord Vishnu, symbolising protection and the restoration of order. The central and largest motif is the Namam or Tilak, a stylised U-shape with a vertical mark that signifies a devotee’s spiritual identity. On the right, the Shankha (Conch), a spiral design resembling a conch shell, serves as a sacred emblem used in rituals to mark spiritual beginnings, while symbolising longevity and prosperity.
What the groom and bride wore
The couple’s wedding attire is a stunning display of traditional elegance and meticulous detail. Allu wore an off-white silk sherwani featuring intricate gold embroidery along the placket and collar, paired with a matching dupatta draped over one shoulder. His look was completed with a delicate gold chain headpiece featuring a small, ornate pendant at the centre of the forehead.
Nayanika stuns in a shimmering mauve-toned saree, heavily embellished with silver and gold zardozi work. She was adorned with layered diamond and ruby necklaces, matching statement earrings, and a stack of silver bangles that caught the light beautifully. With blushed cheeks, bold lips and her hair tied in a bun, she looks gorgeous.
