Karisma Kapoor lifts our spirits in pretty floral crop blouse-skirt with statement earrings on Kapil Sharma Show

There's something so uplifting and joyous about floral prints. Ask Indian film actor Karisma Kapoor, and she would agree. The whimsical fashion statement is perfect for wearing year-round. However, the star loves slipping into her favourite floral ensembles during the fall. The actor recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with her father Randhir Kapoor wearing a floral crop blouse and skirt set, and she lifted our spirits with her pretty look.

Karisma took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing the floral co-ord ensemble on The Kapil Sharma Show sets. She shared the post with the caption, "Florals in the fall #becauseweliveinmumbai #aamchimumbai #thekapilsharmashow."

The cropped blouse and maxi skirt are from the shelves of the designer label Anamika Khanna. Karisma teamed it with earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures and how Karisma styled her floral look.

The 47-year-old star's floral ensemble featured a white crop blouse accentuated with floral patterns in green, red, yellow, purple, lavender and pink shades. The collared top came with a midriff-baring hemline, plunging neck, a front knot, billowy sleeves, and a gathered bodice.

Karisma wore the dress with a maxi skirt adorned with matching floral patterns. The pin-tucked details added a nice flare to the skirt giving it a dreamy look. She wore the dress with block heels, statement-making hoop earrings with quirky embellishments, and rings on both hands.

Side-swept open tresses styled in waves, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows, and glowing skin rounded off Karisma's make-up.

What do you think of Karisma's outfit?

Meanwhile, Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood. The series marked her comeback to acting and also her debut on OTT. Apart from that, she has also been a part of a few reality shows over the past few months.

