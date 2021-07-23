Kareena Kapoor in red wrap dress and sister Karisma in chic top and pants are sister goals

Bollywood fashion icons and sister-duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor got together for a shoot with film director Punit Malhotra. The actors took to their respective Instagram accounts to share BTS (behind-the-scenes) shots from the set, giving us major fashion goals.

Karisma posted a picture with her sister on Instagram on Thursday, July 22 and teased that something exciting was coming up. She also said that shooting with Bebo is always fun.

"Always special shooting with bebo, something exciting coming soon," Karisma captioned her post. The sister-duo chose chic and exceptional-looking ensembles in the photos. We are taking style cues from them.

While Karisma wore a stylish and trendy colourful top with high-waist pants, Kareena opted for a charming red dress.

Kareena donned a plunging neckline wrap dress for the shoot. The asymmetrical ensemble featured long mutton-leg sleeves with gathered cuffs, a raised overlapping collar, ruffled hem and a fabric belt to cinch the dress on the waist.

Kareena looked exquisite in the dress. Additionally, the bright red colour added a romantic charm to her look. The mother-of-two chose minimal accessories like a ring and strappy white pumps to style the bright red midi.

Kareena left her soft wavy tresses open in a middle-parting and opted for smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks, on-fleek eyebrows, beaming highlighter and sharp contour.

As for Karisma Kapoor, she complemented her sister in a sleeveless turtleneck top that came in green, blue and white stripes. She teamed the chic top with black high-waist pants that had flared hems. Her attire gave major boss lady vibes, and we love it.

Karisma wore the ensemble with minimal jewels, pumps, half-tied hairdo, and minimal make-up that included a nude lip shade, dewy skin and subtle eye shadow.

What do you think of the sister duo's look? As for us, we are definitely taking styling cues for lunch dates with our siblings.

