Karisma Kapoor in 9k leopard sequin midi is glam, Kareena Kapoor calls her hottest

Actor Karisma Kapoor's Instagram timeline is a dose of positivity filled with nostalgic throwbacks and candid makeup-free shots. Her voguish sartorial choices for off-duty looks, the red carpet or even events also makes an occasional appearance. For a shoot, decked in a resplendent embellished animal print dress, Karisma was unmissable and impressed her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karisma took to Instagram recently to share pictures and a video from the latest photoshoot for which she glimmered and shined in the leopard sequin midi.

The attire is from the shelves of a clothing label called The Dash and Dot.

The pictures were taken on the sets of the reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Karisma channelled her inner boss lady for the photos. She shared several posts in the outfit, captioning one, "Glimmer and Shine for #superdancerchapter4."

Karisma posed for the photos in a high-neck sequin midi dress. The sequinned animal pattern in black and gold and a plunging V-shaped backless detailing with button closure took things up a notch. The dress featured a turtleneck, bishop sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette that complemented the star's frame.

Karisma wore the dress with strappy pumps, black nail paint, tiny gold hoop earrings and rings. The minimal accessories allowed the leopard print ensemble to be the star of the look.

The 47-year-old star tied her tresses in a sleek middle-parted low bun to give her look a chic and elegant touch.

Dewy make-up, glossy nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter on the face rounded off her glam.

After Karisma shared her sequinned look on the gram, her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section to shower her praise. She wrote, "Hottestttt of them ALL," with folded hands and heart-eye emoticons.

Coming back to the dress, if you wish to include the look in your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The dress is available on the label's website for ₹9,990.

What do you think of Karisma's look?

