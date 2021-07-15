Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black midi dress from Zara won’t burn hole in your pocket

A quintessential statement piece in every woman's wardrobe, the little black dress was seen diverting all the spotlight on Kareena Kapoor Khan as she stepped out for lunch last month with her girl gang at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Flanked by Bollywood actors and BFFs Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, Kareena set paparazzi on frenzy as wooed in her sartorial best.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, show Kareena donning a fitted black midi dress that came with a square neckline, broad straps and a back vent. Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, gold bracelets, a silver wristwatch, a gold brown handbag with cutting-edge elegance and the fashion accessory of the year – a black face mask, Kareena completed her attire with a pair of leopard print peep-toe heels.

Pulling back her sleek tresses into a top knot for a no-nonsense look, Kareena amplified the glam quotient by wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Setting hearts on frenzy, Kareena was seen waving at the paps and fashionistas couldn’t help but take styling cues from the diva to slay at the next outing.

The little black dress that Kareena wore is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, that boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. The strappy midi dress originally costs ₹1,490 on the designer website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's LBD from Zara(zara.com)

As for the leopard print heels, they were from New York designer and businessman Steve Madden’s eponymous label that designs and markets shoes and fashion accessories for women, men and children. The heels originally costs $99 that converts to ₹7,378 approximately.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's leopard print heels from Steve Madden(poshmark.com)

On the other hand, the gold brown handbag that Kareena carried was from French luxury goods brand, Hermes, which specialises in leather goods, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear. What do you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan's P.H.A.T. look?

