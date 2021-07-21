Kareena Kapoor shoots with Anil Kapoor in 1 lakh anarkali set, see pics and video

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor got together to shoot an ad in Mumbai today. Kareena shared a BTS photo from the sets on Instagram and called herself and the AK vs AK actor 'The OGs'. The two looked their traditional best in the bespoke ensembles, but we have our eyes only for Bebo, who looked superb in a yellow anarkali.

In the image shared by Kareena, she posed with her hand on Anil's shoulder as the actor smiled for the camera. Additionally, several other pictures and videos of Kareena from the set made their way online, giving a full view of her golden yellow outfit.

Kareena chose an anarkali set from designer Ridhi Mehra's label and impressed the fashion critics.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of reading nook as she reads her pregnancy book

The golden yellow georgette embroidered anarkali set featured a deep V neckline with a front slit and long sleeves. The ensemble, replete with intricate threadwork, mirrors, sequins, and shells, had a scalloped hemline and a flowy silhouette.

Kareena paired the anarkali with flared pants that came in the same colour and an embroidered net dupatta. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Anil Kapoor.

The mother-of-two accessorised her traditional outfit with a choker necklace, matching earrings and rings. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail to give her look a chic and elegant touch.

Dewy make-up, matte lip shade, smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, blush on the cheeks, sharp contour, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined eyebrows rounded off her glam.

If you are wondering about the details of Kareena's outfit for the shoot, we have got you covered. The anarkali set is available on the designer's website and is worth ₹1,48,000.

The Mehry Anarkali.(ridhimehra.com)

The georgette embroidered outfit is a perfect look for a day wedding or your best friend's haldi ceremony. So, you should definitely take cues.

As for Anil Kapoor, he complemented Kareena in a white embroidered sherwani teamed with matching pants and black dress shoes.

Kareena has earlier worked with Anil Kapoor in Tashan and Bewafa. They will also star in Karan Johar's Takht, a period epic based in the Mughal era. Kareena's next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha, and Anil will be a part of Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter