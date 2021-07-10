Kareena Kapoor announces book Pregnancy Bible in 2k strappy camisole dress

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her followers when she announced her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible online. The actor called it her 'third child'. For the announcement, she slipped into a steal-worthy and affordable red strappy camisole dress worth ₹2k that will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Kareena shared the video announcing her book on Instagram on Friday. For the occasion, she wore a stunning red ensemble from the fast-fashion label, Zara. She looked stunning as always, in the chic dress that screamed elegance and summer fashion.

The camisole dress featured a plunging V neckline on the front and the back. The ruffled hem, front slit and barely-there straps further beautified the look. The texture of the ensemble added some much-needed drama.

Kareena wore the Zara ensemble without any accessories, keeping the look minimal and chic. She left her silky straightened locks open in a middle parting. She chose dewy make-up for her glam. Glowing skin, bold kohl-adorned eyes, sleek eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, a hint of blush on the cheeks, nude lip shade and a touch of highlighter on the face completed her look.

Coming back to the Zara attire, the strappy camisole dress will be a great addition to your wardrobe. If you wish to buy it, we have all the details for you. The dress is worth ₹2,990, but it is currently available at a discount. It is worth ₹1,990.

The Strappy Camisole Dress.(zara.com)

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic Takht. Her last movie was Angrezi Medium with Irrfan.

